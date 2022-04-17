Kick-off to summer event hosted by Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows

Is in June, but many regions in Southern California get an early start, spreading the love (is love) vibes months before. Cathedral City LGBT Days offers some poppin’ Pride prep and a daytrip destination for queer Angelenos. California’s first major gay festival of the season kicks off this weekend with music, food and drink, contests, activism and Lance Bass. Bringing a little bit of WeHo to Riverside County the event promises partying with a focus on diversity as L.A. gay celebrities, community leaders and performers gather for three days of good times. Friday there’s an opening night party sponsored by KGAY 106.5 plus a flag raising and rainbow lighting at C.C.’s City Hall. Bass hosts the festivities on Saturday which also includes drag performances (including LA’s own RuPaul’s Drag Race fave Mayhem Miller), comic Del Shores, activists The Old Gays and live music from O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO and The Abbey West Hollywood hosting with DJ Jeffree and the Abbey go-go dancers serving a club scene. An official proclamation ceremony follows. Sunday, KGAY 106.5 hosts a Champagne Brunch Party and a “Parade of Beds and Bed Race” (yes, actual beds will race each other). And that’s only a sampling of the fun activities and amusements. Get the full Cathedral City LGBT Days line-up (including locations and times) at cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.

