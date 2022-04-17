ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Garden Report Series Predictions: Celtics vs Nets

By Bobby Manning
clnsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics and Nets tip-off their first round series at 3:30 EST in Boston after much deliberation over how the two teams landed in the No. 2 and 7 seeds once again to face each other after Brooklyn’s 4-1 series win last spring. The Celtics have flipped to a favorite in...

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

NBA world reacts to Celtics' thrilling Game 1 win over Nets

The Boston Celtics were involved in a back-and-forth affair at TD Garden against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series. Boston held an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before the combination of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stepped up for the No. 7 seed Nets.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Raptors#The Garden Report
MassLive.com

Al Horford was unsung hero for Boston Celtics in Game 1 win over the Brooklyn Nets | Brian Robb

When the Celtics acquired Al Horford from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, no one was quite sure how much the former All-Star had left in the tank. Boston made the deal partially for financial reasons, easing their salary burden from Kemba Walker’s max deal to Horford’s more reasonable cap hit of $27.5 million. However, team sources insisted to MassLive at the time of the deal that personnel was just as big of a factor with the acquisition. Brad Stevens knew Horford fit well with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart and finding more of those players was crucial to get this team back on an upwards trajectory.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Celtics showed Bruce Brown comments on jumbotron

Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown provided some bulletin-board material for the Boston Celtics this week, and they did not waste any time using it. Prior to tip-off of Game 1 on Sunday, the Celtics showed Brown’s comments on the big screen at TD Garden. Reporters who were in attendance said the fans went wild.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 103: Breaking down the Celtics-Nets series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Steve Bulpett

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets this coming Sunday, April 17, hoping to start the 2022 NBA Playoffs out with a win. With one of the league’s best offenses, they hope to offset the concentrated firepower of the Nets that is superstar forward Kevin Durant and star point guard Kyrie Irving and their experience winning banners with the top defense in the league and their depth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Nets Game 1 takeaways: Jayson Tatum's game-winner, final stand show Boston's best attributes

The Boston Celtics' 15-point lead had disappeared, Kyrie Irving had caught fire and there were only 11 seconds to salvage their series opener on Sunday. Derrick White pushed the ball in transition and gave it up to Jaylen Brown, who drove baseline, and, when two Brooklyn Nets cut him off, spun to his left and kicked it out to Marcus Smart. Instead of trying to be the hero, Smart pump-faked, dribbled past the two Nets flying at him and dished it to a cutting Jayson Tatum.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy