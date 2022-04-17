ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lizzo Debut Vulnerable New Single ‘Special’ on ‘SNL’

By Ilana Kaplan
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, Lizzo debuted “Special,” the title track from her forthcoming album. In a bright pink dress, Lizzo belted out the slow-burning R&B track...

