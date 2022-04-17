ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Motorcycle and minivan collide in serious crash

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
Serious crash W 20th and S Wall in Joplin on Saturday afternoon.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at West 20th and South Wall Ave in the city. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency.

On scene we learn a motorcycle and a minivan collided in the intersection. A member of the Joplin Police Major Crash Team marked out the area for investigation and crash reconstruction.

Officers tell us two people in the minivan were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle operator, an adult male, was wearing a helmet, transported Priority 1, lights and sirens, to an area hospital.

JPD Capt William Davis updates us Saturday evening the motorcyclist was in critical condition.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

itsjustme
1d ago

Prayers up for the man on the motorcycle, praying he will pull through with a full and speedy recovery🙏

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted on outstanding Felony Warrants surrenders to Joplin SWAT

JOPLIN, Mo. – Early Thursday morning Joplin Police arrived to 1116 S McKinley Ave, warrant in-hand for the arrest of Hunter Sease, 19. The young man was wanted on multiple outstanding Felony warrants including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Sease refused to exit the home when officers arrived. “After numerous attempts to get him to peacefully surrender were unsuccessful,...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

