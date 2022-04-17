Motorcycle and minivan collide in serious crash

Serious crash W 20th and S Wall in Joplin on Saturday afternoon.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at West 20th and South Wall Ave in the city. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency.

On scene we learn a motorcycle and a minivan collided in the intersection. A member of the Joplin Police Major Crash Team marked out the area for investigation and crash reconstruction.

Officers tell us two people in the minivan were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle operator, an adult male, was wearing a helmet, transported Priority 1, lights and sirens, to an area hospital.

JPD Capt William Davis updates us Saturday evening the motorcyclist was in critical condition.

