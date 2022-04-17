ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What makes a concert interesting…

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article… is the subject of a new research project in Berlin. Experimental Concert Research focuses on the scientific measurement of the concert experience. An international group of researchers has set itself the task of using empirical-experimental...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Slipped Disc

Just in: Concern for Barenboim as Berlin concert is abandoned

We hear that the second half of last night’s Berlin Staatskapelle concert at the Philharmonie was called off after the conductor fell sick. The orchestra management has yet to issue a statement. Barenboim has undergone back surgery in recent months. This is the first mention of a circulation problem.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alban Gerhardt
Person
Baiba Skride
Slipped Disc

Isserlis gets fest

The pianist Kathryn Stott and cellist Steven Isserlis have been appointed Guest Festival Curators for Sheffield Chamber Music Festival in 2023 and 2024. They succeed the composer Helen Grime who is in charge this year.
MUSIC
CBS Austin

Make joyful noise and join Love Notes Chorus for their upcoming concert!

Make a joyful noise...that is what people with Alzheimer's, care givers, volunteers do in the Love Notes Chorus. Through music this choir continues to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia. Edie Elkjer and Susie Higley join us to chat about their upcoming performance. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
AUSTIN, TX
Slipped Disc

The people’s concert hall?

This is what London’s Southbank Centre, built by public subscription, is putting on for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June:. Highlights for the Southbank Centre’s Jubilee festivities include:. Musical celebrations from Nu Civilisation Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. A day exploring how punk...
ENTERTAINMENT
DIY Photography

These trippy “micro landscapes” are made only with light reflected in opals

Macro and microscopic photography open up a whole new world of possibilities, making even ordinary objects extraordinary. But what about shooting those objects that already are extraordinary? Well, Christian Stangl decided to give it a shot and he has created something truly wonderful. Teaming up with musician Max Cooper, Christian...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Research Design#The Pierre#Pierre Boulez
WBUR

Roadrunner’s sound and sightlines make it an 'A grade' concert venue

It’s the shiny new toy in the ever-expanding constellation of Boston rock clubs. The 3,500-capacity Roadrunner, which opened March 15, is located smack dab in the middle of the lower Allston renaissance and situated in a space originally conceived as a practice facility for the Boston Celtics, beneath New Balance’s track and field complex.
BOSTON, MA
Slipped Disc

Death of Nice principal cellist

Friends have reported the death, in her 60s, of the American cellist Zela Terry, solo cellist of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice. Zela joined the the Pittsburgh Symphony with Andre Previn in 1977. Two years later, she was recruited by the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta. Moving to Europe...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Male soprano is the new label accessory of 2022

Decca signed one last month. Comes with a free pair of opera gloves. Bruno de Sá, the Brazilian male soprano, is the latest artist to sign an exclusive contract with Warner Classics-Erato. His first album, Roma travestita, recorded with Il Pomo d’Oro and conductor Francesco Corti, will be released...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

London can’t, Munich won’t, but Belgrade’s getting a new concert hall

The British architect Amanda Levete has beaten off 37 rivals with her design Belgrade’s new concert hall. The acoustician is Tateo Nakijima from ARUP. Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić said the concert hall would be the largest cultural infrastructure project in the country. No numbers available yet, but...
WORLD
WKRC

Artist uses his own hair to create stunning portraits

MANILA, Philippines (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - Bored, depressed and fatigued after seemingly endless shifts on board a cruise ship, Filipino seafarer Jesstoni Garcia needed an outlet for his creativity. A self-taught artist, he has always found relief in drawing portraits, but didn't have the necessary materials like pens and sketchpads on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Slipped Disc

Britten’s first screamer

My friend Valerie West, who has died aged 94, had a long and distinguished career in the theatre, first in stage management for opera and ballet at the Sadler’s Wells theatre and later for the British Council…. She took her first job as secretary and assistant stage manager...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Ukrainian band Antytila make UK concert appeal

Members of a Ukrainian music group have posted a video online, asking to appear remotely in a charity concert in Birmingham next week. Antytila sent a message to musician Ed Sheeran via TikTok. The band asked to be included in the Concert for Ukraine, which takes place at Birmingham's NEC...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Why do Finns never hire foreign conductors?

The Helsinki Philharmonic this morning installed Jukka-Pekka Saraste as its next chief conductor. He succeeds Susanna Mälkki, who took the baton from John Storgårds, heir to Leif Segerstam. Got the picture?. The new principal guest conductor will be Pekka Kuusisto. In other words, the Helsinki Phil applies a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

When Karajan met Rachmaninov

This is the only time Herbert von Karajan ever undertook a Rachmaninov recording. He did it at the behest of his intimate friend Alexis Weissenberg. Glenn Gould, who called Rachmaninov ‘intolerable’, played this recording on a series he hosted titled ‘Music I don’t like by people I do.’
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Met replaces Nina Stemme with … who?

Nina Stemme has pulled out of tonight’s Elektra. Her replacement is … Rebecca Nash. She is Australian, and this will be her first appearance at the Met, as well as her role debut. Previously, she has worked at Seattle, Arizona, Calgary and Central City Opera.
CELEBRITIES

