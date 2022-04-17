ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why I am standing by my letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

By Caroline Nokes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lt9vI_0fBf1Aqq00
Caroline Noakes in Downing Street.

Some emails stick in your mind for ever, and during the pandemic there have been many of them. The personal stories are the hardest to read, the ones about loved ones in care homes, unable to receive visitors for months on end, the socially distanced funerals, the weddings, postponed again and again and eventually cancelled. But one this week has surpassed all others. It was from a constituent who lost his three-year-old child to a terminal illness. The family abided by all the rules, held a funeral for 30 people, made phone calls to loved ones and relatives and told them they could not attend the funeral because that would break the limit on numbers.

There are those who say these emails are only from “the usual suspects”. It is true to say there have been a smattering from political activists who send an automated email at the drop of a hat, but they are very much in the minority. The bulk of the emails I received last week are from people who are genuinely distressed about the family events they could not and did not attend during the pandemic, and many are from people I know who have long been Conservative supporters.

Twelve years as an MP, and a lifetime spent in the immediate Romsey area, have taught me many things about my constituents. By and large, they are law abiding, they want to do the right thing and they have a strong sense of community, as could be seen by the myriad village support networks that were established at the start of the pandemic. They are the sort of people who are the backbone of this country, hard working, community minded, fair and decent people.

And right now they are angry, because they look to us, as MPs, to be the same, law abiding and decent, to try (sometimes against the odds) to do the right thing and to uphold the rules we set. Of course, none of us are perfect, and I vividly remember during the 2005 general election being asked at the Youth Council hustings if I thought I was a role model. I responded that I thought it very dangerous to put yourself on a pedestal. But when lives depend upon taking action to try to limit the spread of a virus that kills the vulnerable, you have to do your best and play your part.

I recall my sister’s 50th birthday last year, and ordering a stunning cake from Little Bee Bakery in Romsey. It was a thing of beauty, and no doubt absolutely delicious, but I collected it, took it to her back door and dropped it off on the doormat (still in its box, I hasten to add). There was no way I was going to attend a birthday brunch, because it was against the rules. And at that point I had spent a year responding to queries from constituents as to whether x or y was permitted.

I had studied the rules, interpreted the rules, distributed thousands of information sheets via Royal Mail highlighting the rules, the changing phases, dates and so on. By then I was pretty clear as to what was and was not allowed, and so were my constituents. So I have not withdrawn the letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson that I wrote months ago to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, because to do so would be letting down all of those people who spent the pandemic doing the right thing.

Caroline Nokes is the Conservative MP for Romsey & Southampton North

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson gave order to evacuate Pen Farthing animals from Afghanistan, says new whistleblower

Boris Johnson directly approved the evacuation of cats and dogs with Pen Farthing’s animal charity from Afghanistan, according to a second government whistleblower.Josie Stewart – a senior official at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) – said it was “widespread knowledge” that the decision to help the Nowzad charity “came from the prime minister”.Mr Johnson has denied direct involvement in the evacuation of animals. But Ms Stewart backed up claims made by whistleblower Raphael Marshall saying emails in her inbox referenced “the PM’s decision on Nowzad”.Ms Stewart also accused Sir Philip Barton, the Foreign Office’s permanent undersecretary, and...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Caroline Nokes
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Nazanin should not have to face social media abuse after six years’ detention, says Boris Johnson

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should not have to face abuse on social media over her criticism of government efforts to free her, Downing Street has said.The 43-year-old mother has come under attack from Internet trolls after criticising the speed at which the UK acted to bring her home and saying it should have happened “six years ago”.But Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson told reporters: ”Clearly, someone who has been through this sort of ordeal, as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratclifffe has, should not have to face any sort of abuse, social media or otherwise. “She has been through an unimaginable ordeal, and we are...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy