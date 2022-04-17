ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fare Free Day - Tax Day

greenvillesc.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTax day may be something people dread - but as a silver lining, you can...

www.greenvillesc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Day#Free Rides#Income Tax#Traffic#Greenville Connects#Paratransit
Travel + Leisure

This Travel Hack Will Save You Up to 20% on Train Trips in the U.S.

If you're not exactly in a hurry to get to your destination, but don't want to drive yourself there, one of the best travel options is to hop aboard your nearest Amtrak train. A train ride will allow you to take a little time and meander through America, catching glimpses of its beauty along the way. And though train travel can take a little more time than flying or driving, it can prove to be both more rewarding and can actually end up being a more economic option as well — as long as you plan ahead.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

You May Soon Be Able to Book Car Rentals, Hotels, and Train Tickets on Uber

Uber wants to be your go-to mobile platform for all things travel: The ride-share company will soon be adding trains and car rentals to its mobile app, making it easier than ever to plan a city excursion or backpacking trip. The San Francisco-based provider will test its new offerings via...
TRAFFIC
FOX2now.com

Margie’s Money Saver: Free cone day

ST. LOUIS – Looking for a sweet treat today. How about one for free? Head to dairy queen today for Free Cone Day!. Get a small vanilla cone for free! This freebie is available all day while supplies last, one per customer. This offer not valid at DQ mall locations and may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 21 Online

First Free Cone Day in Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Free Cone day was back Monday at Dairy Queen, after it was called off the past two years due to COVID. It was Dairy Queen’s way of kicking off spring and the warmer weather to come. The deal was limited to one free cone per person and if you wanted to upgrade, you can do so for just a dollar.
DULUTH, MN
TravelNoire

Airbnb Cleaning Fees On The Rise. Why Is This Happening?

With the Covid pandemic on its way to being under control and tourism heading back to pre-pandemic levels, travelers are seeing the cost of vacation skyrocket mainly in plane ticket fares. However, there is another issue that is concerning for those who choose to use the main short-term rental accommodations app Airbnb – it’s cleaning fees.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Easter travelers hit with high airfare and staffing shortages

Millions of air travelers are taking to the skies for Easter weekend. Despite domestic ticket costs jumping 40% since January, according to Hopper, the increase in airfare hasn't softened demand. Domestic air ticket costs are expected to increase another 10% by June, according to Hopper. Delta Air Lines booked more...
GAS PRICE
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy