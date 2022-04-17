ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man fatally shot in Queens

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGoj9_0fBex3j600

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Queens on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Cops responded to a call of shots fired at Foch Boulevard and Guy R Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica just before 10 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, cops said.

He was taken by ambulance to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Nlig_0fBex3j600
Cops responded to a call of shots fired at Foch Boulevard and Guy R Brewer Boulevard, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head on April 16, 2022.Robert Mecea https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTGgh_0fBex3j600 The police did not make any arrests before the man was taken by ambulance to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.Robert Mecea

No arrests were made.

The identity of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of his family.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Police: Innocent bystander Sally Ntim dies in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- A grieving family is pleading for answers after a Bronx woman was shot and killed Tuesday.Police say she was an innocent bystander who died a day after her 23rd birthday.Sally Ntim's family says her fun-loving spirit matched her unforgettable laugh. She had an entrepreneurial spirit with big dreams of building a haircare business and was the youngest of three sisters."For a lot of people, they know her for her face and her smile, her laugh, but, like, she creates moments with so many people," said Desire Ntim, one of the victim's sisters.But this moment, the 23-year-old's family...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Woman Discovered to be Dead at Well Known Club in Queens

A woman died at a Queens bar that has had previous run-ins with the law. The New York Post reports that employees discovered the woman to be unresponsive and unconscious inside the Cinderella Lounge at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The workers drove her to Flushing Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at around 4:20 a.m.
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Prisoner Beats Fellow Inmate Dead, Authorities Say

A 29-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of a fellow 49-year-old inmate, authorities said. Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, struck Daniel Ferrara, of Ocean Grove, multiple times before he was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Jail around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy