Man fatally shot in Queens

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Queens on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Cops responded to a call of shots fired at Foch Boulevard and Guy R Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica just before 10 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, cops said.

He was taken by ambulance to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to cops.

Robert MeceaRobert Mecea

No arrests were made.

The identity of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of his family.