Florida man cuts open arm, defaces Miami Holocaust memorial with his blood

A Florida man is accused of cutting his arm open and defacing a Holocaust memorial using his own blood in Miami Beach.

Christopher Green, 44, was seen by several witnesses digging into his left forearm until it bled before he smeared the blood all over the wall of The Holocaust Memorial of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by Local10 .

Green, who is homeless, “wrote numerous letters of the alphabet in his blood. The letters he wrote did not spell anything readable,” police wrote.

He was arrested on Thursday when he was spotted by Miami cops. He’s charged with one count of criminal mischief on a place of worship.

The memorial opened in 1984 after a group of Holocaust survivors came together to create a permanent memorial in the city, according to the memorial website .

Green appeared in court Friday where he was ordered to stay away from the memorial and the area of the memorial. He is being held on a $5,000 bond, Local10 reported.

The vandal allegedly dug into his forearm until it bled before smearing blood on The Holocaust Memorial of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Tuesday.Google Maps