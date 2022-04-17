ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Line Dancing

flower-mound.com
 2 days ago

SIM volunteers will lead participants in the...

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Birmingham line dancing class preparing for anniversary celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — D2 Line Dancing of Birmingham is preparing to celebrate its 10th year anniversary and you can join in the celebration. Desi Keith, owner and instructor, turned his passion into purpose. Keith says he uses his gift to help members of the community become physically and mentally fit one step at a time. He currently offers classes at the YWCA downtown on Monday through Thursdays. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $10. Keith says she is expanding his classes into West Alabama. He will be teaching a class on Tuesdays at McDonald Hughes Community Center in Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, he will be teaching a class at Robert Hasson Community Center. All classes begin at 5:30 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy