SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died just a year after taking time out because of a heart problem, according to his sponsor.The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder known to have died in the US in the last six months, raising concerns about the safety of the sport.Announcing McMillan’s death on Tuesday, his longtime sponsor Black Skull USA posted an image of the New Jersey-born bodybuilder on Instagram with the words “RIP”.“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today,” the sponsor said in a caption of the 44-year-old and former Arnold Classic...

FITNESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO