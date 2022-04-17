ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Donato lifts Kraken past Devils 4-3 in shootout

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts with...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Idaho8.com

Terry, Zegras lead Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 29 saves. The Ducks earned a point for the third straight game. Jake Bean scored twice, and Sean Kuraly and Cole Sillinger had a goal for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost the first two on their three-game California trip.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Montreal

MONTRÉAL -- With a five-game point streak in tow, the Wild will play its final game of the season against the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night when it plays the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre. It also marks the penultimate road game on the Wild's schedule; five of...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Idaho8.com

Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Daniel Sprong, Victor Rask, and Jordan McCann also scored for Seattle. McCann’s empty-netter with 1:11 left sealed Seattle’s second straight victory. Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for Ottawa. The goals came two minutes apart early in the second period. Seattle’s Chris Driedger made 12 saves. Anton Forsberg had 25 saves for the Senators.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Devils land a blow to Vegas’ playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 games. Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Boqvist also scored, while Andrew Hammond made 42 saves. Keegan Kolesar and Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Borgen
Person
Jesper Boqvist
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Damon Severson
Person
Ryan Donato
Idaho8.com

Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs’ 9-game winning streak

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight seasons. It’s the second-longest active streak behind Pittsburgh. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 116 points. They’re two shy of matching the team mark set by the 2000-01 Colorado squad.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Gaudreau, Markstrom help Flames beat Blackhawks 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves as playoff-bound Calgary won for the seventh time in eight games. Gaudreau and Oliver Kylington tacked on long empty-netters for the Pacific Division leaders in the final 1:32. Chicago lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 stops.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

April 19 - Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the...
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Associated Press Seattle#Ap
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
KTVZ

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Sabres sweep weekend series with Flyers

After downing the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in Buffalo on Saturday night, the Sabres took care of business again on Sunday with a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Sports Nation

Reasons to watch the rest of the Devils season

The Devils ’21-22 season is coming to an end, and with only seven games to play, you might as well tough it out and watch the rest of the games. You never know; maybe some of the young kids will catch you by surprise. Maybe you want to watch Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier blossom into elite talent, maybe you want to see if Mackenzie Blackwood comes back and returns to form, or maybe you’re just a sucker for pain.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy