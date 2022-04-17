Kings' Phillip Danault: Deposits game-winner Saturday

For the first time since the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price stepped on the ice and played in an NHL game when he suited up Friday night against the New York Islanders at home. Price’s return did not end up in a win, though, as he allowed a couple of goals on 19 shots faced in a 3-0 loss to the Isles.
DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
MONTRÉAL -- With a five-game point streak in tow, the Wild will play its final game of the season against the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night when it plays the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre. It also marks the penultimate road game on the Wild's schedule; five of...
Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
EDMONTON, AB - Mike Smith has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. The 40-year-old goaltender posted back-to-back shutouts over the Nashville Predators on Thursday and Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, making 30 and 39 saves, respectively. Smith became just the sixth netminder in NHL history to record...
The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 31 saves to earn his first win since March 1, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 at Honda Center on Sunday. Gibson had gone 0-10-3 in his previous 13 starts. Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Derek Grant had...
The Ducks are back on home ice tonight, kicking off a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. After earning four of eight possible standings points (1-1-2) on a tough four-game eastern road trip, the Ducks return to Anaheim for a busy week of hockey, with four games scheduled for the next eight days. Three of those contests will be at Honda Center, the Ducks' final home games of the 2021-22 season.
The Detroit Red Wings will be without their captain and leading scorer their last six games. Dylan Larkin underwent core muscle surgery on Monday, ending his season 10 days before the final game. Recovery is projected to take eight-to-10 weeks, so Larkin will have the majority of the summer to prepare for next season.
NEW YORK -- The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone.
Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a 6-4 final at Anaheim. First, leading goal and point scorer Patrik Laine was unable to play because of injury, then the team lost top defenseman scorer Zach Werenski to injury on his second shift of the game.
ANAHEIM — If you’re a fan of lockdown defense and stingy goaltending, this wasn’t the game for you. Neither the Blue Jackets nor the Anaheim Ducks had much success keeping pucks out of their own net, but both made sure the scoreboard operator at Honda Center stayed busy.
The New York Rangers win again, beating the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers dominate the Red wings in 4-0 shutout. Here are the highlights of how the game went down. The Rangers dominated the period, especially the second half, spending much of their time in the Red Wings zone. The...
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had a busy Monday announcing a suspension to Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta and a fine to New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. Let’s start with the suspension to Pezzetta. The DoPS announced that Pezzetta has been suspended two games for an illegal...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
