Kings' Phillip Danault: Deposits game-winner Saturday

The Ducks are back on home ice tonight, kicking off a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. After earning four of eight possible standings points (1-1-2) on a tough four-game eastern road trip, the Ducks return to Anaheim for a busy week of hockey, with four games scheduled for the next eight days. Three of those contests will be at Honda Center, the Ducks' final home games of the 2021-22 season.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO