ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kings' Phillip Danault: Deposits game-winner Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Danault scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Montreal

MONTRÉAL -- With a five-game point streak in tow, the Wild will play its final game of the season against the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night when it plays the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre. It also marks the penultimate road game on the Wild's schedule; five of...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NHL

RELEASE: Smith named NHL's Third Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB - Mike Smith has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week. The 40-year-old goaltender posted back-to-back shutouts over the Nashville Predators on Thursday and Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, making 30 and 39 saves, respectively. Smith became just the sixth netminder in NHL history to record...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Danault
NHL

Gibson gets first win since March 1, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 31 saves to earn his first win since March 1, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 at Honda Center on Sunday. Gibson had gone 0-10-3 in his previous 13 starts. Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Derek Grant had...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Preview: Ducks Host Blue Jackets on Easter Sunday at Honda Center

The Ducks are back on home ice tonight, kicking off a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. After earning four of eight possible standings points (1-1-2) on a tough four-game eastern road trip, the Ducks return to Anaheim for a busy week of hockey, with four games scheduled for the next eight days. Three of those contests will be at Honda Center, the Ducks' final home games of the 2021-22 season.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Pim
ESPN

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

NEW YORK -- The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Earns 50th assist

Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish California swing vs. Sharks

BLUE JACKETS (35-35-6) at SHARKS (29-34-12) The Blue Jackets were dealt a double dose of adversity on Sunday night as the team lost a 6-4 final at Anaheim. First, leading goal and point scorer Patrik Laine was unable to play because of injury, then the team lost top defenseman scorer Zach Werenski to injury on his second shift of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Rangers Dominate Red Wings in 4-0 Shutout

The New York Rangers win again, beating the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers dominate the Red wings in 4-0 shutout. Here are the highlights of how the game went down. The Rangers dominated the period, especially the second half, spending much of their time in the Red Wings zone. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

NHL discipline: Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games; Barzal fined

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had a busy Monday announcing a suspension to Montreal’s Michael Pezzetta and a fine to New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. Let’s start with the suspension to Pezzetta. The DoPS announced that Pezzetta has been suspended two games for an illegal...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Flyers 5-3 for second straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, the Buffalo Sabres took another one from the Flyers on Sunday, this one a 5-3 win on the road for their 2nd straight win and 3rd win in their last four games. Just like...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy