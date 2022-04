The Boston Celtics hosted Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday. Of the eight first-round series’ in the playoffs, the Celtics vs. Nets series is easily the most anticipated. It had everything a fan could want. You get Kevin Durant, arguably the best basketball player in the world. You get Kyrie Irving returning to Boston once again. We all know how much animosity there is between Celtics fans and Irving at this point. But you also get the emergence of rising superstar Jayson Tatum.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO