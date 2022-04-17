Christ's love is gift for Easter -- Wayne Alden

From the beginning of time, our world has always been dealing with conflicts, which have sometimes escalated into wars. The real cause of wars is the flawed heart of every human, which was inherited...
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
I would hope that your faith would not be shaken by physical evidence of Christ’s body and that your faith and your beliefs are based on the overall message the Bible presents rather than the need for every story to be factually accurate.
Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
WEDDING guests have slammed a bride and groom for serving up pastries and fruit as the official meal - with people saying it’s more appropriate for kids. While a wedding is arguably about love, it’s no secret that a slap-up meal and a free bar are the perks of making it on to the guestlist.
Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass before crowds in St. Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis said the "folly of war" leads people to commit "senseless acts of cruelty." Francis did not explicitly cite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has...
He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
Shannon Bream's new book, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," takes a deep dive into the lives of women portrayed in the Bible — mothers and daughters who are central to both the Old Testament and New Testament — and who can be seen in a new light today and looked to for both consolation and inspiration.
War is a horrifying violation of Jesus Christ’s teachings, and His followers should bury any inclination to hurt others, President Russell M. Nelson declared Sunday, the final day of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The prophet-leader asked millions of listeners...
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. According to the World Health Organization,...
Brian Houston has issued a grovelling apology to his wife and opened up about his battle with booze as he resigns over 'indiscretions' towards women. The embattled Hillsong chief described his wife Bobbie as 'Christ-like' and told church members he was 'deeply sorry' in an email obtained by The Eternity on Wednesday.
The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
A university student in Nigeria died Friday while participating in a reenactment of Jesus's crucifixion. Sule Ambrose, 25, was a first-year student at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy and was taking classes to become a priest when the horrific incident happened, according to the BBC. Ambrose was taking part in...
This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Palm Sunday — also called Passion Sunday — the day that Christians commemorate the entrance of Jesus into the holy city of Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion. As described in the Bible, palm leaves and clothes were laid down as a path for Jesus as he arrived by donkey.
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.
Comments / 0