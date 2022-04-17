This Week In Nebraska History

The sporting world this week in 1922 had its eye on Joe “Pep” Maddock, wondering whether he would come out of semi-retirement in Idaho Falls to accept a job as University of Utah’s athletic director. “Maddock stated today that he would like to accept the Utah offer, but conditions may make that difficult, as he is secretary and treasurer of a local trust company and has property interests here,” wire services reported. Maddock had first risen to fame in 1902 at the University of Michigan on Fielding H. Yost's "Point-a-Minute" teams. In 1904 he came to Utah to be head football, basketball and track coach, and from 1904 to 1909 he led Utah to a 36–9–1 record. Student spirit at Utah became so enthusiastic while Maddock was the coach that a song was written in his honor. “He has the Mormons all football crazy,” one newspaper reported. “He has written here to say that his team now holds the championship of Utah, Montana, Wyoming 'and the greater part of Colorado. When he won the hard-fought battle with Colorado College a week ago the Salt Lake City papers said: ‘Maddock is a new way of saying success. The great Michigan tackle has taken boys who never saw a football before and made them the star players of the Rocky Mountain States.’” Nevertheless, he retired in 1910 and moved to Mackay to go into business, later moving to Idaho Falls, where he served as the high school’s volunteer coach. He coached the Idaho Falls team until 1934, when he moved to Parker, where he was in the grocery business until his death in 1943, at the age of 66.

