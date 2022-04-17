ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

This Week In Nebraska History

1872: A new Episcopal church was dedicated at Ashland. Prairie fires were reported east and south of Lincoln. 1882: The present system of numbering the houses in Lincoln was developed. Author Oscar Wilde surprised a lecture audience by wearing knee breeches, dark stockings, buckle shoes and a black velvet...

