Norwalk's Bauman, Kromer highlight Edison Invite

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago
MILAN — Four first-place finishes highlighted area competitors on Saturday at the 47th annual Edison track and field Invitational.

For the Norwalk boys, senior pole vaulter Carson Bauman set a new personal-best mark in the event by clearing 13-feet-6 inches to win the event. The height was also 1-feet-6 better than the second-place finisher in the event.

Also winning comfortably for the Truckers was senior Kyler Kromer in the 800-meter run. His winning time of 2:02.55 was five seconds better than second place.

Ben Rothhaar placed second in the 400 in 51.46 seconds for the Truckers. The 4x400 relay team of Mason Hainline, Aiden Reeder, Kromer and Rothhaar placed third in 3:39.08, and the 4x100 team of Jesse Harris, Rothhaar, Noah Kluding and Hainline finished in fourth in 46.68.

For St. Paul, Ian Deeter was second in the 1600 (4:44.81), third in the 3200 (10:27.07) and fourth in the 800 (2:10.48). Also for the Flyers, Sam Scavuzzo was second in the long jump (19-feet-4), and the 4x800 relay of Isaac Thimke, Sebastian Gomez, Nick Centa and Deeter also placed second in 8:43.78.

Western Reserve’s Jake Jarrett was third in both the 110 hurdles (16.36) and 300 hurdles (43.25).

For host Edison, Trayvon Williams was third in the long jump (19-feet-3) and fourth in the 100 (11.6). Jackson Michaelis was fourth in the 1600 (4:50.05) and 3200 (10:33.7) for the Chargers.

Also for Edison, the 4x200 relay of Troy Rutherford, Josiah Bryant, Cole Weilnau and Williams placed third in 1:37.54. The 4x800 team of Aidan Anderson, Weilnau, Chase King and Michaelis also finished third in 8:52.07.

Finishing in first in the girls meet was Edison’s Grace Anderson. The distance standout swept the 1600 (5:30.38) and the 3200 (12:00.06). Also finishing in first for the Chargers was Torri Keyser in the 300 hurdles (48.07).

Keyser also placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.35) and the high jump (4-feet-10) for Edison, while Ingrid Berckmueller was third in the 100 (13.21) and fourth in the 200 (27.91), and Isabellah Linder was fourth in the pole vault (8-feet).

Rounding out top four Edison placers was the 4x200 relay. The team of Kaira Gulett, Zoey Corfman, Jamie Teed and Berckmueller was fourth in 1:56.81. Also placing fourth was Haley Chaput, Corfman, Lindsay Sneider and Peyton Facemire in the 4x800 (16:09.35).

For Norwalk, Zuri Immel was third in the 1600 (5:36.79), and the 4x800 team of Immel, Raven Chapman, Ava Toczek and Joscey Thomas also placed third in 16:05.62.

Monroeville’s Stacey Legg was third in the long jump (15-feet-2) and fourth in the 100 (13.39), while St. Paul’s Maddy McCall was fourth in the 3200 (12:52.14).

Western Reserve’s Katie Woodruff was fourth in the shot put (32-feet-8.75), as was the 4x100 relay of Baylee Ruppert, Summer Thomas, Kennedy Latteman and Libby Weisenberger in 54.80.

