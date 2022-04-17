UofL women's basketball team recognized at Racing Louisville FC match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (David A. Mann) — The home of former UofL Men's Basketball Coach Chris Mack is for sale,according to Louisville Business First. The listing price is $3.95 million. The 12,000-square-foot home is located in Harrods Glen and features "exquisite inlays, lavish millwork, soaring arched doorways, and elaborate ceiling details, each room has been meticulously designed to offer an unprecedented custom-built experience, including impressive backyard with in-ground granite pool and pool house, expansive entertaining areas and terraces, elevator, and 6 gracious bedroom suites," according to the listing. Jon Mand with Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty is listing the home.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO