More than the 'bare necessities': Church holds free yard sale for refugee families

Refugee families lined up at the doors of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday for its free yard sale.

The yard sale, according to church volunteer Stephanie Seiber, was for refugee families specifically, allowing them to come in and look through items, taking home anything they may be in need of.

“We just wanted to serve the refugees in the area,” she said. “We collected items from the community and our church, but most of this came from just everywhere.”

The space was nearly completely packed with tables holding folded stacks of clothes, furniture, lamps, decor, hygiene items, toiletries and various other household items.

Families picked through items and drove away with carloads of goods to take back to their homes.

Seiber said she originally got the idea of a free yard sale from a friend at her church.

“She is from South Korea, so she knew what it was like to be in America for the first time and to not know anyone,” she said. “She worked with Burmese refugees at a previous church and I told her we just wanted to serve the refugees and just show God’s love and ‘how can I do that?’ She gave me a list of things to do and this free garage sale was on that list.”

Halfway through the event, which started early morning at 8 a.m., the space was still overflowing with donated items.

Seiber said the community came through with an overwhelming amount of donations, used and new, and volunteers worked through the night Friday setting everything out for the following day.

“There was stuff everywhere this morning,” she said. “I’m just super proud of our community — not just Walnut. This wasn’t just a Walnut thing. We had about 30 volunteers from our church come and set everything out and that was amazing, but this was a community thing and I’m just really proud.”

Seiber said she hopes the event was able to have an impact on refugee families in Owensboro and help them get settled into their homes and the community.

Zakirullah Ahadzai was one of the refugees that visited the giveaway. He was volunteering to help with the event, but his family was also able to take home some items they were in need of, specifically kitchenware and furniture.

Kitchenware, he said, is one of the things many refugee families have had difficulty accessing, such as pressure cookers, rice cookers and other cooking utensils that are needed in their homes.

He said having events like these are a start to helping get refugee families settled into their new homes.

While refugee homes have the bare necessities, such as beds and basic furniture, Ahadzai said a house needs more to really become a home, especially for families who have come to the community with nearly nothing but few clothing items.

“This will be a start,” he said.

