ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

More than the 'bare necessities': Church holds free yard sale for refugee families

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P75N8_0fBeiILb00

Refugee families lined up at the doors of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday for its free yard sale.

The yard sale, according to church volunteer Stephanie Seiber, was for refugee families specifically, allowing them to come in and look through items, taking home anything they may be in need of.

“We just wanted to serve the refugees in the area,” she said. “We collected items from the community and our church, but most of this came from just everywhere.”

The space was nearly completely packed with tables holding folded stacks of clothes, furniture, lamps, decor, hygiene items, toiletries and various other household items.

Families picked through items and drove away with carloads of goods to take back to their homes.

Seiber said she originally got the idea of a free yard sale from a friend at her church.

“She is from South Korea, so she knew what it was like to be in America for the first time and to not know anyone,” she said. “She worked with Burmese refugees at a previous church and I told her we just wanted to serve the refugees and just show God’s love and ‘how can I do that?’ She gave me a list of things to do and this free garage sale was on that list.”

Halfway through the event, which started early morning at 8 a.m., the space was still overflowing with donated items.

Seiber said the community came through with an overwhelming amount of donations, used and new, and volunteers worked through the night Friday setting everything out for the following day.

More from this section

“There was stuff everywhere this morning,” she said. “I’m just super proud of our community — not just Walnut. This wasn’t just a Walnut thing. We had about 30 volunteers from our church come and set everything out and that was amazing, but this was a community thing and I’m just really proud.”

Seiber said she hopes the event was able to have an impact on refugee families in Owensboro and help them get settled into their homes and the community.

Zakirullah Ahadzai was one of the refugees that visited the giveaway. He was volunteering to help with the event, but his family was also able to take home some items they were in need of, specifically kitchenware and furniture.

Kitchenware, he said, is one of the things many refugee families have had difficulty accessing, such as pressure cookers, rice cookers and other cooking utensils that are needed in their homes.

He said having events like these are a start to helping get refugee families settled into their new homes.

While refugee homes have the bare necessities, such as beds and basic furniture, Ahadzai said a house needs more to really become a home, especially for families who have come to the community with nearly nothing but few clothing items.

“This will be a start,” he said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 1

Related
KFDA

Power Church hosts annual free garage sale

Day one of the annual 66th Amarillo Meet of Champions track and field high school competition ended with a record broken in the boys 3200 meter run. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ran 9:27.5 surpassing Tascosa alum Briggs Whittlake’s record set back in 2016.
AMARILLO, TX
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Refugees#Yard Sale#The Bare Necessities#Charity#Burmese
YourErie

Local Ukrainian church holds bake sale fundraiser

A bake sale was held on Sunday, March 27 to help raise money for those struggling in Ukraine. A crowd of people drew in to the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Erie as the church held the bake sale to collect monetary donations for those in Ukraine. The sweet treats were all Ukrainian desserts. One […]
ERIE, PA
Lima News

Lima Family YMCA to hold Mom to Mom sale

LIMA — The YMCA is holding a Mom to Mom sale which is open for anyone wanting to sell gently used clothing, toys and children’s furniture from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. The cost for a...
LIMA, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain church group holding Easter bake sale

The Altar and Rosary Society at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 418 W. 15th St. in Lorain, is having an Easter bake sale from 3:30 to 5 p.m., April 9, and from 8 a.m. to noon, April 10. The bake sale will feature decorated cookie trays and nut...
LORAIN, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Community yard sale in Newtown

The 2nd annual community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Keller Williams Newtown, 12 Terry Drive, Newtown (right next to the Newtown Post Office). Rain date is Saturday, May 14. Sell your stuff or come pursue tons...
NEWTOWN, PA
Huron Daily Tribune

Helping a newly-planted transplant thrive from Day 1

Yesterday it rained. Three days before, it did the same. I want to avoid writing “April showers bring…” Rather, my hope is rainfall to date and what’s yet to come through mid-June saturates the ground sufficiently so new seeds and plants can settle in – and prosper immediately.
GARDENING
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
298
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy