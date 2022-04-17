ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home...

www.wfmz.com

Related
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo get in altercation

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo almost got into it on Saturday night while attending the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The highly ranked unbeaten 168-lb contender Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) says Charlo got in his father Jose Benavidez Sr’s...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Spence: I'm Going To Take Crawford's Sh!t Too, I'm Coming For That Belt!

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. showed his greatness against WBA champion Yordenis Ugás, battling back from early adversity to stop Ugás in the tenth round on SHOWTIME PPV live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event before an announced crowd of 39,946.
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Ugas: Mikey Garcia gives analysis of fight

By Jim Calfa: Mikey Garcia believes underdog Yordenis Ugas has a heck of a chance of beating Errol Spence Jr. tonight in their highly anticipated 147-lb unification contest on Showtime PPV. The former four-division world champion Mikey, who has had the pleasure of sharing the ring with IBF/WBC welterweight champion...
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: If Canelo Doesn't Want To Fight Me Next, He Should Give Up Belt And Let Me Fight For It

David Benavidez has every intention of sticking around at super middleweight until at least one more major title is back in his possession. The desire is a driving force behind his next fight, a showdown with former middleweight titlist David Lemieux for the interim WBC super middleweight title. The two collide May 21 on Showtime from Gila River Area in Glendale, Arizona in the second consecutive home state headliner for Benavidez (25-0, 22KOs), a Phoenix-based former WBC super middleweight titlist who is keen on entering his third title reign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Caleb Plant
Errol Spence Jr.
Terence Crawford
Manny Pacquiao
Shawn Porter
Canelo Álvarez
Boxing Insider

Trainer Ismael Salas On Yordenis Ugas: “He Will Show To The World Why He’s In This Position”

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas. That's no different on Saturday night when two of the best welterweights in the world throw down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime PPV in front of a massive crowd filled into the football stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
MMAmania.com

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas TONIGHT on Showtime PPV

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., April 16, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., as WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KO) makes his return to the boxing ring against WBA welterweight champion Yordenas Ugas (27-4, 12 KO).
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol a difficult fight for Canelo says Mikey Garcia

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez won’t be able to walk through Dmitry Bivol like he’s been doing recently against the super middleweights says Mikey Garcia. Bivol’s natural size advantage as a light heavyweight will be a problem for the smaller Canelo, who lacks the frame to be fighting in that 175-lb division.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Combat Sports
NFL
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants Kell Brook for Conor Benn’s next fight

By Charles Brun: A wild-eyed-looking Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday that the next opponent he wants Conor Benn to fight is Kell Brook at a catchweight of 150 lbs. The only problem is the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) will need to lower his asking price of ten million quid to a more realistic number.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Conor Benn obliterates Chris Van Heerden in 2nd round KO

By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) made his fans proud with a devastating second-round knockout win over the game South African warrior Chris Van Heerden (28-3-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night in a statement fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The undefeated welterweight contender Benn, 25,...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Conor Benn moves closer to welterweight elite with second-round knockout of Chris van Heerden

Conor Benn edged closer to the welterweight boxing elite with another display of his ruthless finishing in a two-round destruction of Chris van Heerden on Saturday. The English contender continued his knockout form at the Manchester Arena, England, hours before the triple world title fight between rival champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas in the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Valenzuela Credits David Benavidez For Added Growth as a Fighter

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas - Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 knockouts) made a startling statement about his punching power and future in the lightweight division in his bout with former champion Francisco Vargas. Valenzuela landed a looping left hand that sent Vargas crashing to the canvas, prompting the referee to immediately...
ARLINGTON, TX

