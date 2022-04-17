Filing opens for new Family Court seat

Although no one has filed yet, the race for Daviess County’s new Family Court seat has begun.

The filing period to file for the new judgeship opened the moment Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 214.

The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, will create a number of new Family Court positions across the state, in counties where the Administrative Office of the Courts found there was a need for a second judge to handle the family caseloads.

Daviess County has long sought a second Family judge. The AOC determined the county’s one Family judge — Julie Hawes Gordon — was doing the work of 1.6 judges.

Taylor Brown, general counsel for the state board of elections, said the filing period for the new post ends June 7. By necessity, the election for the new seat has to be handled differently from the county’s current seat.

“Obviously, you won’t have a primary to get to the top two” for the new seat, Brown said Thursday.

Three candidates — Gordon, Jennifer Hendricks and Thomas Vallandingham — are competing for the existing Family Court seat in the May primary, and two will advance to the November ballot.

For the new position, every candidate who files for the new seat will be on the November ballot, Michon Lindstrom, director of communications for the Secretary of State’s office said.

The race is nonpartisan, and the top vote-getter will claim the seat in January.

Because the filing deadline for the new judgeship doesn’t close until after the May primary, the candidate eliminated in the primary could file for the new judgeship, Brown said.

“Anyone can file,” Brown said.

People in the counties receiving new judges have been awaiting information on how the process will work, Lindstrom said.

“Our elections director has been getting calls nonstop,” he said.

James Mayse