ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Evening Concert Weekly Listings Mon. through Thurs. Apr. 18 - 21 and Sun. Apr. 24, 2022

illinois.edu
 2 days ago

WILL-FM: The Evening Concert: WEEK OF APR. 18– 19 – 20 – 21 & 24, 2022. Monday, April 18: New York Philharmonic (NYP 22-30) Alan Gilbert, conductor; Twyla Robinson, soprano; Alice Coote, mezzo‐soprano; Allan Clayton, tenor; Gerald Finley, bass‐baritone; Jennifer Johnson, mezzo‐soprano; Benjamin P. Wenzelberg, boy soprano; New York Choral Artists;...

will.illinois.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

If Beyoncé is a violin, who would be the viola?

The American violist Jennifer Stumm, talking to the Irish Times:. ‘Most people have never heard of a viola. People ask me what it is in the airport. I always say the violin is Beyoncé and the viola is Adele. One is the pop singer. The other is the soul singer.’
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Stravinsky
Person
Jean Sibelius
Person
Bella Hristova
Person
Beethoven
Person
Sergei Rachmaninoff
InsideHook

Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Orchestra Music#Concert#Thurs#Sun#Mezzo Soprano#Bass Baritone#New York Choral Artists#D Major#Cso#C Major#Pso
101.5 WPDH

WPDH Interview With Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad)

WPDH had the chance to speak with Mark Farner (former singer/guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad) ahead of his show in Sugar Loaf, NY April 23. Mark Farner talks about his current band, Grand Funk Railroad selling out Shea Stadium faster than the Beatles, new music coming with Mark Slaughter, and more. Check out the full interview with WPDH's Tigman in the audio file below.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Kirk Hammett demonstrates the full breadth of his six-string skills on cinematic new song, High Plains Drifter

Back in February, Metallica electric guitar hero Kirk Hammett announced his first-ever solo release, an EP called Portals. Hammett saw the EP as an opportunity to create "soundtracks to the movies in your mind," and with its brand-new first single – the incredibly cinematic High Plains Drifter – it seems like the guitar legend is set to make good on his word.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Reuters

UK rock band The Who back on tour after COVID cancellations

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - After costly pandemic cancellations, British rock band The Who is back on the road again with THE WHO HITS BACK! tour. "We're just hitting back at COVID because it stopped us in our tracks. We were, we were going to call it, 'Where Were We?'" lead singer Roger Daltrey said ahead of the tour starting next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Security Project release video for live cover of Peter Gabriel's Slowburn

The Security Project, the celebrity Peter Gabriel covers band featuring Gabriel drummer from 1977-1986, Jerry Marotta, have released a live video of Slowburn, originally from Gabriel's 1977 debut album, which you can watch below. At the same time the band have announced a ru of US tour dates throughout May...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Anti-Nostalgia of Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows

“We’ve tried not to be nostalgic as a band,” Jeff Tweedy told the audience at New York’s United Palace Theatre on Saturday night. Moments earlier, Wilco had finished performing their landmark 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in full, and apart from a brief wave “hello,” this was the first he’d acknowledged us. Now that the last notes of “Reservations” had faded, the frontman was loose and gabby again, full of jokes and praise for the musicians, seemingly happy that the hard part of the night was over.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Month In Jazz – April 2022

Free Music Production, aka FMP, was one of the most important labels in the history of jazz and avant-garde music. Formed in Germany, its origins begin (sort of) with the New Artists Guild, an informal artists’ collective started in 1966 by saxophonist Peter Brötzmann, pianist Alexander von Schlippenbach, trombonist Manfred Schoof and others. In 1968, Brötzmann and bassist Jost Gebers put together the first Total Music Meeting, intended as counterprogramming to the annual Berliner Jazztage, which had itself been founded a few years earlier. In 1969, they adopted the FMP name and began work in earnest. From 1972 to 1976, FMP was a collective run by Brötzmann, von Schlippenbach, Gebers, and bassist Peter Kowald and drummer Detlef Schönenberg. In 1976, the collective era ended and Gebers took over operation of the label and the Total Music Meetings. Over the next four decades, FMP released over 200 albums and around 150 CDs.
MUSIC
Variety

Bob Dylan Announces Imminent West Coast Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now. The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Q 105.7

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy