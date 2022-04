Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has had quite the introduction to the majors. In his first start, he faced the defending champion Atlanta Braves. In his second, he had to go against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team the Braves defeated in last fall's National League Championship Series. Both starts took place on the road. Welcome to The Show, rook, indeed.

