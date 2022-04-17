ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The trailer for Tucker Carlson's upcoming Fox News documentary on testosterone levels sparks reaction over its depictions of shirtless men and homoerotic undertones

By Hannah Getahun
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f7r4_0fBehJC700
Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson released a trailer for his documentary "The End of Men."
  • The trailer featured shirtless men shooting guns and drinking egg yolks.
  • Twitter users pointed out that the trailer appeared homoerotic in nature.

A new trailer from Fox News host Tucker Carlson on "The End of Men" is turning heads.

The promo for the new Tucker Carlson Originals documentary presents a bevy of shirtless, toned men wrestling, chopping wood, and shooting jugs of canola oil with a machine gun.

The documentary covers the "total collapse" of testosterone levels in men, which has been noted in medical studies but has been attributed to an aging population and other comorbidities .

The trailer also speaks of unexpected tough times that will inevitably create "men who are strong enough to survive" and "reestablish order." Carlson and other Fox News hosts have lately referenced manliness and the idea that men are less "manly" now in various segments of their shows.

Carlson even suggested, falsely, in an interview that COVID-19 would emasculate men and that vaccine mandates in the US military were meant to weed out and dismiss men with high testosterone levels .

Twitter users were quick to suggest the trailer – which focuses a lot on the men's bodies and the close contact between them – appeared homoerotic in nature.

"Star Trek" actor George Takei, who is openly gay, also reacted to the trailer.

Some users went so far as to edit the music to add songs like "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People, which has been widely interpreted to be a song about gay men .

Carlson's last documentary sparked discussion after it misrepresented the Jan. 6 insurrection with dubious errors and fallacies .

A representative from Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 9

JMC SEE YA!
1d ago

Well he is pointing out that men nowadays are softer than past years and he's got a good point here. Weak men, weak nation. Just saying.

Reply(1)
7
Autumn
14h ago

🤣😂anyone that actually listens to this TOOL for medical advice really should have their head examined..that's like asking your hairdresser to do your heart surgery!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

'I skipped the first three': Tucker Carlson told a San Diego mega church 'he is not vaccinated against Covid-19' during speech where he praised the congregation for defying restrictions

Fox News star Tucker Carlson has finally revealed he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Carlson made the declaration during an April 2 speech at the San Marcos campus of Awaken Church in San Diego, CA, which has repeatedly made headlines for its refusal to comply with the state's strict Covid restrictions and policies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Takei
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testosterone#Gay Men#Documentary#Fox News#Twitter
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Chelsea Clinton says mother Hillary Clinton gave her a positive perspective on her health and body

Chelsea Clinton has opened up about her relationship with her mother, Hillary Clinton, detailing how the politician gave her a positive perspective on “health” and “how she felt about herself” as a child. The former First Daughter discussed weight and body image during a recent appearance on The View. The conversation began when the hosts addressed how Jenner Bush Hager had praised her mother, Laura Bush, for not discussing weight with her children.According to The View host Joy Behar, no matter what her parents said to her about her weight as a child, she still “felt like [she] was fat,”...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Recalls ‘Disgusting & Cruel’ Way Her Weight Was Criticized As A Kid

The former First Daughter reflected on the ‘nasty’ comments about her looks that she got from some commentators. Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back during her guest co-hosting appearance on The View on Friday April 1. The former First Daughter looked back on some of the negative comments she received about her weight and the way she looked while her dad, former President Bill Clinton, was in office. Chelsea, 42, said that the “disgusting” comments didn’t sit right with her at all.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

363K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy