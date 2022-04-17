ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Cracks Up During ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut, Brings Twerking & Flute Skills To Sketch Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Saturday Night Live viewers weren’t the only ones having a chuckle with the latest episode. Rapper-singer Lizzo made her SNL hosting debut, cracking up throughout the night.

Lizzo, who also served as musical guest, kicked off her giggle-filled stint with the latest iteration of “Guess That Sketch.”

Joined by Chris Redd and Ego Nwodim, Lizzo played difficult contestant Nicole on the fictional trivia show. She challenged Kenan Thompson’s game show host Clint, demanding prize money even when she answered questions incorrectly. The musician’s first crack-up came when her character demanded take charge and become the “new Mayor for Game Town.”

“The first thing I’m doing is putting us in better hotels with an espresso machine,” she said.

In the second live sketch of the evening, Lizzo, Aidy Bryant and more took viewers back to the early aughts when the Black Eyed Peas created their hits “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.”

Throughout the sketch, music producers, played by Lizzo and Bryant, tried to convince the pop music group to incorporate more original ideas into their music. The “Rumors” singer then cracks yet another laugh when the Peas finally suggest adding the meme-able “Mazel Tov, L’Chaim’ line to the punchy number.

Lizzo brings it home with one last crack-up during a final Beanie Baby-centric sketch. Playing a married couple, Lizzo and Andrew Dismukes muse about vacation ideas and how they’ll make their living off the supposed value of their Beanie Babies. But just before Dismukes topples the stuffed animal-filled shelf, Lizzo breaks character and giggles while speaking about the toys.

Even with the out-of-character laughs, the latest SNL installment was quintessentially Lizzo – with the singer playing the flute, twerking and even doing both simultaneously. The singer’s hosting debut also touted two new songs and multiple appearances by her mother, who introduced the second performance.

See another clip from Lizzo’s hosting gig below.

'SNL's Weekend Update Tackles Obama's Biden Joke, Will Smith's Academy Ban & Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Grammys Speech
CELEBRITIES
Wil Wheaton Touched By Jerry O'Connell's Apology For Being Unaware Of His Childhood Trauma: "You Were 11"
CELEBRITIES
Tami Roman To Host 'Unfaithful: Caught In The Act' Reality Series For VH1
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

SNL’s Poignant Celebration of Ketanji Brown Jackson Stole the Show

Last night's cold open on Saturday Night Live, which featured four of the show's Black cast members, illustrated how far the show has come in the past decade. SNL has struggled with diversity throughout its tenure, but during the 2013–2014 season, the problem reached a fever pitch. The show had not hired another Black woman after Maya Rudolph's departure in 2007, leaning instead on Kenan Thompson and Jay Pharoah to dress in drag when necessary.
TV SHOWS
WTHR

'Saturday Night Live' taps next 3 hosts

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" announced Monday it will return with three back-to-back-to-back live shows in April. Jerrod Carmichael will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Saturday, April 2. The stand-up comedian's new special, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," debuts April 1 on HBO.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SNL': Lizzo Had a Very Special Guest Introduce Her Second Musical Performance

Lizzo was both the host and the musical guest of Saturday Night Live this weekend, so she had to get creative with her introductions. Typically the SNL host introduces the musical guest before their two performances, but Lizzo put a spin on that process. The singer introduced herself for one song, and then had her mother introduce her the second time.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should've and could've handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
