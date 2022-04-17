ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lizzo's Mom Sweetly Introduces Her 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo got some special help as the night's musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The celebrated songstress pulled double duty during the episode as host and musical guest, and performed two sets, belting out some new and loved music. Typically, when a host is also the...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 17

Judy Ledbetter
1d ago

I Love Her New Song.🎶 Refreshing & Upbeat, The Way Music Should Be.👍💯 God Bless 💗🙌

Reply(1)
10
YasISaidIt
1d ago

I don't know why I thought hermom wasn't really around in herlife, the blatantly way she always shows her a#& in public places (besides stage) threw me... the girl has got talent tho.

Reply
2
Shucky Ducky
1d ago

She is so talented beautiful voice outstanding flutist.

Reply
8
Related
Popculture

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Who Got Him Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Samuel L. Jackson has not appeared on Saturday Night Live in a decade, since he cursed live on air once. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the living legend jokingly put all the blame for the snafu on Kenan Thompson's shoulders. After appearing on Ellen, Jackson received an honorary Oscar for his career.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

WATCH: Lizzo and James Corden Face Off in '80s vs Today Music Battle

What era reigns supreme when it comes to wedding music? Answering that question became the name of the game Monday night as Lizzo and James Corden clashed in an '80s vs Today riff-off. While The Late Late Show host advocated for Whitney Houston and the greats of the 1980s, Lizzo showed off her pipes with updated takes on Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" and "Butter" by BTS.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Lizzo
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Ladies And Gentlemen#Performing#Intro#Nycanarchy
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall turns heads with unbelievable makeover

Tamron Hall made a grand entrance to her show this week when she turned heads as Audrey Hepburn's character, Holly Golightyly, from Breasfast at Tiffany's. The star recreated a famous scene from the iconic movie and stepped out of a taxi wearing a string of pearls, a figure-skimming floor-length gown and Holly's infamous hairdo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

'I See Where You Get It From!': People Can't Believe Tamron Hall's Mom Just Turned 72

If you couldn't believe Hall is 51, your jaw will certainly drop when you find out her beautiful mother just turned 72. If you ever wondered how Tamron Hall manages to stay fierce and flawless at 51, it’s because never-ending youthfulness runs in her family. For further poof of that, all you have to do is take a look at her mom, Ms. Mary Newton. The talk show host’s mom turned 72 this week, and no one can believe it. Not Hall, and not any of Hall’s Instagram followers, who were in awe of her beautiful mom.
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
whowhatwear

Kyla Pratt and EJ Johnson on Living Loud and Proud

Allow us to take you down memory lane. When you were younger, can you recall a moment you felt seen? Maybe it was when you got to wear exactly what you wanted to school, or perhaps it was when you watched a cartoon and identified with a character for the first time. The arts have always held the unique power to give individuals a means of expression and show the full breadth of humanity. And no other children’s series has done that like The Proud Family. It goes without saying that the Disney animated series was iconic in its own right. It was the first cartoon from the network to follow the lives of an unapologetically Black family as they navigated the world. And while representation at this moment in time feels as if it’s been a part of the cultural conversation forever, when this series aired in 2001, that wasn’t the case. Few characters, much less animated characters, explored the Black diaspora. In many ways, this series pushed the culture forward through teenage protagonist Penny Proud and her boisterous family’s representation of domestic life, religion, and race.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy