Restaurant Jobs - Silver Summit Cafe

For proof that the U.S. economy is recovering, one needn’t look any further than Sbarro. You know the pizza you used to get at the mall? I haven’t had it in ages but gosh I remember that pizza being so good! It was definitely a go-to on my many many mall trips as a kid and teenager. Well now, the pizza franchise has announced it’s opening more than 100 new restaurants before the end of the year. The newest Sbarro location is coming to a convenience store near you.

