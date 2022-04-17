Restaurant Jobs - Silver Summit Cafe

For her 40th birthday Dora Mejai-Martinez got the biggest surprise of her life. Her husband, Rodrigo Mejai, gave her a restaurant that he had bought and renovated. “When she was growing up, she always said she wanted to own a restaurant,” said her son Nelson. She was known among family and friends as a great home cook who had learned traditional recipes from her grandmother. For the past two years that is what she has served at Buenos Dias Café & Restaurant in Lambertville, where the family has lived for 25 years.
