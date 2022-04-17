ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Restaurant Jobs - Silver Summit Cafe

Park Record
 2 days ago

High end Interior Design Showroom in Park City...

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant

If you work in SoMa, 21st Amendment is a good after-hours spot to blow off steam with a few coworkers. They have a good beer selection and solid bar food like cubanos and tacos. Grab a table and try to get your new coworker to explain how exactly they got into stamp collecting when they try to bring up office culture or reporting structures.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Buenos Dias Cafe and Restaurant

For her 40th birthday Dora Mejai-Martinez got the biggest surprise of her life. Her husband, Rodrigo Mejai, gave her a restaurant that he had bought and renovated. “When she was growing up, she always said she wanted to own a restaurant,” said her son Nelson. She was known among family and friends as a great home cook who had learned traditional recipes from her grandmother. For the past two years that is what she has served at Buenos Dias Café & Restaurant in Lambertville, where the family has lived for 25 years.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
country1037fm.com

Mall Pizza Chain Sbarro Opening 100 Convenience Store Locations

For proof that the U.S. economy is recovering, one needn’t look any further than Sbarro. You know the pizza you used to get at the mall? I haven’t had it in ages but gosh I remember that pizza being so good! It was definitely a go-to on my many many mall trips as a kid and teenager. Well now, the pizza franchise has announced it’s opening more than 100 new restaurants before the end of the year. The newest Sbarro location is coming to a convenience store near you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Chipotle Customer Shares Burrito Secret

Prices are on the rise at most cash registers across the country. Costs are increasing from gas stations and grocery stores to local small businesses. And customers are sharing tips to help others. According to a TikTok video by a Chipotle customer, there is a secret to getting a cheaper vegetarian burrito.
Wbaltv.com

Starbucks to open store in Fells Point in June

Starbucks is coming to Fells Point. The multinational coffee chain is set to open a store at 631 S. Broadway in June, broker Henry Deford said this week. The space, two blocks from the waterfront, used to be home to Ding How Chinese Restaurant. Deford, a vice president at MacKenzie...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Interior Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Marketing
Food & Wine

Mexican Pizza Is Finally Returning to the Taco Bell Menu

When Taco Bell dropped its Mexican Pizza from menus in November 2020, it was hard to tell if the chain knew exactly what kind of reaction they would face. The reasons for the removal seemed sensible: The brand was in the midst of a major menu streamlining campaign to make kitchens more efficient while also boasting that axing the Mexican Pizza would significantly cut down on packaging waste.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy