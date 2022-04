Tennessee (13-8, 7-6 SEC) defeated Alabama, 4-0, Sunday at Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility in Tuscaloosa. Sunday’s match concluded regular-season play. “I was happy with the performance today,” Tennessee associate head coach Jarryd Chaplin said. “I thought the girls played a pretty complete match because the matches that got up early were able to finish. The ones that were down, got back to even. The doubles was back-and-forth, then we kind of pulled away. I was happy with the performance.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO