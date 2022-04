The return of familiar ball players is pivotal for the Naperville Central baseball team following a 22-4 season in 2021. One of those contributors was Colin Barczi, who made a name for himself as a sophomore. Barczi led the Hawks with 34 RBI’s, had a .435 batting average along with a .733-slugging percentage. All of that helped the Hawks to the DVC regular season and tournament titles, while Barczi was named the Conference Player of the year. Not bad for a first varsity season. Find out more in this Player Profile, presented by LifeStance Health.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO