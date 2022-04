ROBBINSVILLE — The Hamilton High West baseball team rallied to defeat Robbinsville High, 5-4, in 10 innings Monday in a Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division thriller. After the Ravens had built a 4-2 lead, Dylan Parsons came on in relief of Mac Meara in the fifth inning and limited the home team to one hit the rest of the way, while striking out eight. Meara had struck out nine in the first five innings.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO