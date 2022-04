A man was hospitalized after his car went off the road and hit some trees Saturday night.

It happened around 11:40 at the intersection of Northland Driver and Obert Road in Mecosta Township.

Mecosta Co. Sheriff's say the man was momentarily incapacitated leading them to unlock and remove the car doors so they could pull the man from the car.

The man was then taken to the hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.