ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC on ESPN 34 bonuses: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan takes home Fight of the Night

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJ346_0fBeZiho00

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a hard-fought battle between two women.

After UFC on ESPN 34, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Andre Fialho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZQAc_0fBeZiho00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Andre Fialho of Portugal punches Miguel Baeza in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Andre Fialho picked up his first UFC win with a bang as he TKO’d Miguel Baeza 4:39 into the first round of their fight. Baeza shined early, connecting with good combinations that had Fialho backing up, but things changed while clinching, with Fialho hurt Baeza with a couple of uppercuts and then following up with a series of shots that finished the fight.

Performance of the Night: Drakkar Klose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH8Ns_0fBeZiho00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Drakkar Klose punches Brandon Jenkins in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Drakkar Klose took out two long years of frustration on Brandon Jenkins. That’s how long it had been since Klose competed, and he shined in his return by knocking out Jenkins 33 seconds into the second round after dominating him throughout the first.

Fight of the Night: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zi1uf_0fBeZiho00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Wu Yanan of China punches Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Mayra Bueno Silva’s return to bantamweight was a success as she picked up a hard-fought win over Wu Yanan in a battle that was the night’s best. The unanimous decision was a good bounce-back for Silva, who was coming off a loss. It’s the second time in her UFC career that she’s picked up Fight of the Night honors. Yanan, meanwhile, lost her third fight in a row, but a little extra cash doesn’t hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Cris Cyborg Still Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch 3.5 Years After Loss

It's been nearly four years since Cris Cyborg lost to Amanda Nunes ... but she STILL wants her revenge -- telling TMZ Sports she's still gunning for a rematch with The Lioness. Cyborg initially lost to the UFC legend in December 2018 -- and she's clearly not over it ......
UFC
Yardbarker

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for role in alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 51 Results & Highlights: Muhammad Decisions Luque

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad took place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas tonight, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad did battle for a chance to edge closer to a title shot. While in the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) took on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
UFC
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MMA Fighting

Video: Henry Cejudo hosts Demetrious Johnson to reminisce about title fights

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson are two of the finest flyweight talents ever seen in the UFC’s octagon. Naturally, they were rivals. Four years after Cejudo ended Johnson’s record-breaking title run, he invited over his two-time opponent to share a laugh and reminisce about their experiences in the octagon. The soon-to-return fighter also tagged UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Tko
TMZ.com

Dana White Says Jon Jones Vs. Stipe Miocic This Summer 'Makes Sense'

Dana White says he's hoping to get Jon Jones back in the Octagon this summer ... telling TMZ Sports a fight against former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is an obvious move. Bones hasn't fought since February 2020, when he beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247. We talked...
UFC
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas. That's no different on Saturday night when two of the best welterweights in the world throw down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime PPV in front of a massive crowd filled into the football stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yancy Medeiros on joining Bellator, fighting in Hawaii, Nate Diaz, and more

Yancy Medeiros talks about his training camp for his upcoming fight at Bellator 279 on April 23. Yancy Medeiros is beginning a new road in this MMA career. After spending eight years in the UFC, Medeiros and the organization parted ways last year. The split may have been a blessing in disguise for Medeiros who is now getting the chance to fight on his home island of Hawaii after not fighting at home for years. The new promotion that is bringing him how to his family and friends is Bellator MMA.
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

‘You’re an easy fight’: Jake Paul challenges former UFC champion Michael Bisping to boxing match

Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.The Briton...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 34 video: Hear from each winner backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 34 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the slate, and we’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex. In the main event, welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad squared off in a rematch of a 2016 fight Luque won by first-round knockout. Muhammad got his revenge Saturday by scoring a sound unanimous decision win.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy