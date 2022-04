Don't Stop The Dance - In the midst of an off day in Denver on Easter Sunday, the Capitals reached the Stanley Cup playoffs for the eighth straight season, for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons, and for the 32nd time in the last 39 seasons. Washington missed the playoffs in each of its first eight seasons in the League, and it has missed out on the postseason dance fewer times than that in nearly four decades since.

