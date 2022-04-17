ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Teen found unresponsive in Maili waters

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPFXG_0fBeYYw300

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in the ocean on Saturday.

Honolulu EMS said at around 6 p.m. bystanders noticed the boy was facedown in the waters off Maili Beach Park.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Lifeguards stabilized the patient before EMS arrived and took over with advanced life support. EMS said they made efforts to provide medication to ensure the patient continued breathing.

The boy was taken to the emergency room in critical condition.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident.

Comments / 5

Surf Turf
1d ago

How many times do we have these mysterious water events? It's probably from a box jellyfish sting. Any recent drownings of rather young and healthy swimmers is from a sting which either causes shock or paralysis. Of course the State and tourism agencies will never allow it in the news. It would harm tourism.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Maili, HI
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KITV.com

Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Surfer who died at Maunalua Bay identified as local Hawaii Kai resident | UPDATE

MAUNALUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) - A surfer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being pulled from the water by Honolulu Ocean Safety from the Maunalua Bay. At 9:50 am, Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call for a missing woman at the surf break known as Seconds, off of Portlock. The woman was reported missing by friends. Lifeguards responded by jet ski and truck.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Emergency Room#Lifeguards#Accident#Ems
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Maui News

Charges upheld for man found with drugs in Walmart parking lot

WAILUKU — More than 2 and a half pounds of drugs were seized from a Kula man’s pockets and the trunk of his car when police executed search warrants last week in a Kahului parking lot, a vice officer testified Thursday. The drugs included nearly 700 grams of...
WAILUKU, HI
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler who died after being hit by semi identified

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a semi on Rt. 29 in Pekin Thursday afternoon. The Tazewell County Coroner announced Damien Legassick, 3, died from blunt force head trauma sustained in the incident. Just before 3:30 p.m., Pekin Police responded to the 1900...
PEKIN, IL
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KHON2

KHON2

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy