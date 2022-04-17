ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The oldest known gorilla in the world just turned 65

By Zoe Sottile, CNN
 2 days ago

CNN — Fatou, a western lowland gorilla believed to be the oldest in the world, just celebrated her 65th birthday at the Berlin Zoo. "Our Gorilla lady is celebrating her 65th birthday today, making her the oldest Gorilla in the world," the zoo wrote on...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Dinosaur In History

The “age of dinosaurs”, officially known as the Mesozoic era, lasted from 252 million years ago until 66 million years ago. Scientists believe that period ended when an asteroid hit Earth. Expert observations about the period, particularly about the size and type of dinosaurs have changed over decades, particularly as new fossils are discovered. These […]
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Polar Bears: Why the World’s Largest Bears Aren’t in Antarctica

Although the North and Antarctica represent comparable ecosystems in some respects, they are inhabited to distinct organisms. Despite the fact that both hemispheres are accessible to a range of seals as well as the whale population, solely the Arctic is habitat to the world's biggest bear, the polar bear. World's...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
KESQ

Fascinating stories behind the world’s oldest logos

The oldest registered trademark in the United States dates back to 1870, when it was filed by paint manufacturer Averill. Against the backdrop of Chicago, an eagle is depicted holding a paintbrush in its beak. The words “Durable, Beautiful, Economical” appear in a banderole. It has, to modern eyes, a very quaint feel.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

