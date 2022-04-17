Hollywood Wax Museum shooting leaves 1 injured

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach.

“MBPD responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the Hollywood Wax Museum just after 8pm,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday. “The area is secure and the injured person is receiving treatment. Officers will remain on scene while the investigation is ongoing.”

The identity and whereabouts of the shooter are currently unknown.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The wax museum is located at the Broadway at the Beach entertainment area which is popular with tourists especially in summer months.

“There’s only one thing as picture perfect as sunset at the beach,” the company’s official website reads. “YOU in a picture with your favorite stars! Here’s the place to be an A-List pal, posing with famous folks, as your adoring fans snap away. Props help inspire photo ops like celebrating victory with NASCAR champs, enjoying a nightcap with Hollywood royalty in a Vegas club, and even dancing on center stage with pop stars!”

MBPD responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the Hollywood Wax Museum just after 8pm. The area is secure and the injured person is receiving treatment. Officers will remain on scene while the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/iBf4HIAqDu pic.twitter.com/nj3Yy7R71Z