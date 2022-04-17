ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Hollywood Wax Museum shooting leaves 1 injured

By Fox News
 2 days ago

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach.

“MBPD responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the Hollywood Wax Museum just after 8pm,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday. “The area is secure and the injured person is receiving treatment. Officers will remain on scene while the investigation is ongoing.”

The identity and whereabouts of the shooter are currently unknown.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The wax museum is located at the Broadway at the Beach entertainment area which is popular with tourists especially in summer months.

“There’s only one thing as picture perfect as sunset at the beach,” the company’s official website reads. “YOU in a picture with your favorite stars! Here’s the place to be an A-List pal, posing with famous folks, as your adoring fans snap away. Props help inspire photo ops like celebrating victory with NASCAR champs, enjoying a nightcap with Hollywood royalty in a Vegas club, and even dancing on center stage with pop stars!”

MBPD responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the Hollywood Wax Museum just after 8pm. The area is secure and the injured person is receiving treatment. Officers will remain on scene while the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/iBf4HIAqDu pic.twitter.com/nj3Yy7R71Z

— Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) April 17, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Loved Ones Pay Tribute To Jaiden Brown And Mathew Steffy-Ross

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The unimaginable heartbreak of Sunday’s mass shooting at a party in Pittsburgh involving hundreds of teenagers is starting to set in. According to police, 10 people were shot at the party Sunday morning. Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17 years old and seniors in high school, were killed. (Photo Credit: Provided) Brown’s mother was heartbroken as KDKA spoke with her over the phone on Monday. Meanwhile, school leaders said they’ll remember Steffy-Ross as a considerate and respectful boy. Brown’s mother did not want to do an interview on camera, as she started making arrangements for her son’s funeral, but she...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hot 99.1

Massive Police Sting Takes Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY

Albany Police Say a Massive Sting Called "Operation Turnbuckle" Took Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY. A whole slew of bad guys was taken off Upstate NY streets last week when police and Marshals joined forces to target a group that was allegedly responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in areas throughout the city of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Kingsessing Shooting Leaves Man Critically Injured: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot twice early Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section, police say. The shooting occurred on 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 1:22 a.m. Police say the man was shot once in his upper chest and once in his upper back. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
