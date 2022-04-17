ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia peace talks will end if Moscow ‘eliminates’ Mariupol fighters, says Zelenskiy

By Hannah Ellis-Petersen
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXU4S_0fBeUQRj00

Russia’s demand that Ukrainian forces in Mariupol surrender by 3am GMT passed without immediate signs of a response, as Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that peace talks would be scrapped if the city’s remaining defenders were killed.

As air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region, early on Sunday, Russia said its troops had cleared most of the besieged city, with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remaining in the giant Azovstal steelworks in the south-eastern port, as missiles hit Kyiv and other cities.

If it falls, it would be Russia’s first seizure of a major city.

Ukraine’s president said in a video address: “The situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible. Just inhuman … Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there.” He added: The elimination of our troops, of our men [in Mariupol] will put an end to any negotiations”, and called on the west to immediately provide heavy weapons.

The devastated city has become a symbol of Ukraine’s unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian troops invaded the former Soviet state on 24 February.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, said the city was on “the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe” and warned the country was compiling evidence of alleged Russian atrocities there. “We will hand everything over to The Hague. There will be no impunity,” he said.

Reuters journalists have reached the giant Illich steelworks, one of two metals plants where defenders had held out in underground tunnels and bunkers. They found the factory was reduced to a ruin of twisted steel and blasted concrete, with no sign of defenders present. Several bodies of civilians lay scattered on nearby streets.

The mayor of Trostianets, a city in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, has claimed that authorities have found the remains of chemical weapons in the village of Bilka, which had been occupied by the Russians.

Speaking to Ukrainian radio, mayor Yuriy Bova said: “We found the remains of chemical weapons in the village of Bilka – sarin and other substances. We discovered ampoules. The Security Service of Ukraine is currently working on this,” he said.

The Guardian could not verify the allegation.

Last week Zelenskiy had warned that Russia was preparing “a new stage of terror” that could involve the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Reports began to circulate last week on social media that a “toxic substance” had been used on the residents of Mariupol, causing respiratory problems, but they could not be corroborated and experts have expressed scepticism at the claims that chemical weapons have been deployed.

Last week, Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, said the UK was urgently investigating the allegations of chemical weapons while a Pentagon spokesperson said the reports “if true, are deeply concerning”.

Following the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, Russia’s Defence Ministry published video of the head of the navy meeting about a hundred sailors that it claimed were members of the crew, in the first footage aired since the vessel was destroyed. The missile cruiser had about 500 crew.

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov was shown meeting the personnel in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol and saying they would continue to serve in the navy. It is unclear when the footage was taken.

Kyiv and Washington say the vessel, whose sinking has become a symbol of Ukrainian defiance, was hit by Ukrainian missiles. Moscow says it sank after a fire and that all 500 crew were evacuated.

Elsewhere, the governor of Kharkiv province in the east said at least one person was killed and 18 injured in a missile strike. Smoke billowed from burning cars and the remains of what appeared to be an office building in the city.

In Mykolaiv, close to the southern front, Russia said it had struck a military vehicle repair factory.

In other developments:

  • Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has travelled to Kyiv in a bid to restart peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The report, based on unnamed sources, said Abramovich had met Ukrainian negotiators in an attempt to rescue the flagging talks. A spokesperson for Abramovich has denied the report.
  • The mayor of Irpin, on the western edge of Kyiv, says more than 70% of buildings in the town have been damaged or destroyed by Russian forces, according to the Kyiv Independent. In a Telegram post Oleksandr Markushin said a UN study based on satellite data showed 115 buildings were completely destroyed, 698 were significantly damaged, and 187 were partially damaged.
  • A forthcoming sixth round of EU sanctions on Russia will target oil and banks, in particular Sberbank, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. The EU has so far spared Sberbank because it, along with Gazprombank, is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas.

State
Washington State
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
Person
Roman Abramovich
