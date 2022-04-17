Spring Dance!

Many of Portland’s dance companies last performed in spring of 2020 before shutting down for the pandemic, but the toe shoes and leotards are finally ready for the stage again with full spring seasons from several local dance companies. “It does feel like dance is one of the last...
Now, this is a very interesting story that I never thought of in the past. What would happen if a band that had a huge hit in the ’90s, lead singer were to go on stage at a local bar’s Karaoke night and sing that huge hit? That is what happened to Brian Vander Ark, a singer and songwriter for the band The Verve Pipe and their hit 90’s song named “The Freshman”. Brian grew up in Grand Rapids Michigan but it is unclear from the reporting what bar it occurred at.
Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for American post-hardcore stalwarts Dance Gavin Dance, has died, the band announced on social media today (April 14). "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," the band wrote in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.
They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
Lisa Frank took the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s by storm. Classrooms across America came alive with vibrant illustrations of kittens sitting in high-top sneakers, piglets reading crystal balls and the quintessential rainbow unicorn. It was Frank's world, and we weren't just living in it — we were thriving.
The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center and West Chester University are joining forces for three shows this spring, starting with the Wells School of Music’s 32nd Annual Jazz Festival on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 PM. Featuring the award-winning Dave Liebman, as well as The Criterions (WCU’s jazz ensemble)...
A music concert's audience will be encouraged to sing at a performance close to the south Shropshire border. Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.
There was only one thing that could stop the largest annual celebration of The Beatles: a global pandemic. But now, it’s time for Beatles fans to get back to where they once belonged. The Fest for Beatles Fans returns in-person next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 1, 2, and 3 at the Hyatt in Jersey City.
Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
Eclectic folk band The Shee will be coming to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn in May. The performance on May 1 forms part of the group's 2022 UK tour - called Summer's Promise - which starts off in Milton Keynes next week and ends at Edinburgh's Tradfest on May 9. The Shee...
The flamboyant Italian rock band Måneskin have come a long way since forming in 2016, when they started their career busking on the streets of Rome.They shot to fame in their home country after finishing second in the Italian version of The X Factor in 2017. International recognition followed after they won the last year’s Eurovision Song Contest for Italy with their irrepressible anthem “Zitti e buoni” (which translates as “Shut Up and Behave”).Now, the Seventies-obsessed band are on a mission to revive the lost art of rock’n’roll in America. Backstage at Coachella, singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De...
The Puccini Festival at the Torre del Lago in Italy has announced its 2022 season. The festival will be held between July 15 and August 27, 2022 and marks teh first festival in two years following the pandemic. The festival opens with “Madama Butterfly” which will be directed by Manu...
The newly opened Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) has been criticised for a lack of diversity. An open letter published on the day of the museum’s opening (April 6) took aim at the Frankfurt-based museum for being too male-dominated, for lacking in diversity and for not sufficiently recognising techno’s Black roots (via MixMag).
Your average bass journalist will never be a fiftieth as good as Victor Wooten or Stanley Clarke, but when you’re only interviewing one of those players, it’s possible to forget that humbling fact for a moment. Faced with both of those world-straddling bassists, however, with their casual mention...
The accomplished bassist, composer, and educator Stuart Hamm came to prominence through his work with Joe Satriani in the mid-’80s, both live and on record. The New Orleans-born bassist had met Satriani through Steve Vai while at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Hamm is noted for his...
True story: a man was recently filmed playing his guitar while singing worship songs about Jesus to a plane full of mostly nonplussed passengers. The viral video was shared on TikTok and Reddit and entitled, “Wanna get away?” It appears several passengers, either led the impromptu worship session or joined in.
Comments / 0