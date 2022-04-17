ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Two Teens Shot, 1 Dead, Shooter In Custody After a Shooting on Indy’s South Side

FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygWT2_0fBeSWoV00

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile is dead, and another injured in a shooting at a party on Indianapolis’ south side early Sunday morning.

IMPD responded to the 2900 block of Madison Avenue just after midnight. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male victim inside a car at a Popeye’s parking lot with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds. He was transported to Eskenzai Hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Just a short time later, police responded to a report of a person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. Officers arrived and found another juvenile victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim is listed in stable condition.

The incident started after an argument at a party at Pollos Los Reyes restaurant in the 2800 Block of Madison Avenue, where a large gathering of underage people was drinking and were in possession of guns.

The argument spilled out into the street and when police arrived they stopped a car where they believe one of the shooters was in. Officers took the 15-year-old suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 26

Mary Walker
1d ago

What are 15 Year old kids doing out at midnight, parents shouldn't be upset cause they were not being responsible for their children.Parents should be charged too.

Reply(3)
21
patnancy2
1d ago

If these underage kids were drinking in the parking lot why did nobody call and report it. This is getting out of hand.

Reply(1)
13
G Grubb
2d ago

see they can't even have a party without shooting this is twice in 2 weeks WOW! OH POOR ME IM BLACK THEN LOOK AT THIS CONSTANT CRIME WOW

Reply(2)
12
Related
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Ohio man killed roommate, cut off thumb to use his phone, dumped body in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators in Randolph County found what’s believed to be the remains of a missing man after his body was dumped there following a homicide in Ohio. Police from Ohio contacted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning about the case. The Troy Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indy#Guns#Teens Shot#Impd#Popeye#Eskenzai Hospital#Pollos Los Reyes#Fox 59
Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD looks for man accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy