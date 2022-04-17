ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donato lifts Kraken past Devils 4-3 in shootout

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for Seattle and New Jersey missed all three of its attempts, with two saved by Phillip Grubauer, as the Kraken beat the Devils 4-3 on Saturday night.

Rookie Matty Beniers scored his first NHL goal, which gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 16:57 of the second period. Will Borgen and Carson Soucy also scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game skid.

“I felt Matty played a real solid hockey game, he and his linemates," said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, who had Beniers on the ice to start the game, again to start overtime, and then had him take the second shootout attempt.

“He made some plays at critical times," he added, "which you’re looking for.”

Jesper Bratt, Jesper Boqvist and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which lost its second in a row after winning the first two games of a five-game Western Conference road trip.

The Kraken went first in the shootout, with Donato getting Nico Daws to move to his right, and Donato then went around Daws’ left and tucked it into the net.

Grubauer then saved Tomas Tartar’s shot. After Beniers hit his try off the left post, Grubauer stopped Bratt’s shot. Daws saved Daniel Sprong’s try, leaving the Devils with one more chance to tie it. But Yegor Sharangovich sent his shot off the right post — ending the game.

Beniers, the No. 2 overall choice in last year’s draft out of Michigan, made his NHL debut Tuesday at Calgary. He recorded an assist in a 5-3 loss.

His goal Saturday came on a power play and gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at the 16:57 mark of the second period. Defenseman Vince Dunn, playing on the left wing side, ripped a shot from the blue line that slammed off the inside of the post. The puck dribbled through the blue paint toward the right side, and Beniers rushed in to sweep it into the net past Daws.

“Someone had a nice tip, and I’m just crashing the net and it popped out to me,” Beniers said. “It was kind of a lucky goal for me — you don’t get many of those that pop out and are just sitting there in the crease and you just pop it in."

Added Hakstol: “The creativity is there, and as he gets more confidence, we’ll see more of that.”

Making his home debut, Beniers said: “It was a lot of fun. Hopefully, we’ll put one in the back of the net next time before we get to a shootout. But we got the win, and that’s all that matters.”

Through regulation and overtime, Grubauer and Daws each made 23 saves.

Severson had tied it at 3 at 4:55 of the third, lifting a shot from the inside edge of the right circle over Grubauer for his 11th.

The Devils built a 2-1 lead in the first period on Bratt’s 25th goal of the season and Boqvist’s eighth — sandwiched around Borgen’s goal that tied it at 1.

New Jersey went 0 for 3 on the power play Saturday. The Devils are 0 for 24 in their last nine games and 1 for 35 in their last 10 road games.

“Our power play wasn’t good enough," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "We could have generated some momentum, we could have generated some good energy, but we didn’t. We’ve had some power plays that have been good, where we should have scored.

"We had some looks that we didn’t take advantage of. We could have taken a two-goal lead, and that was a letdown for us. That had the biggest impact on the game.”

NOTES: Beniers’ power-play goal ended an 0-for-16 Kraken drought with the extra man that was in its ninth game Saturday. ... Bratt’s game-opening goal for New Jersey was the 200th point of his career. All 200 have come with the Devils, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2016.

UP NEXT

Devils: Play at Vegas on Monday night.

Kraken: Host the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
CBS New York

Lafreniere scores twice, Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas...
NHL
theScore

Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Playoffs Clinched, Krug, Tarasenko’s Future & More

In what was possibly the most important week of the season for the St. Louis Blues, they continued their win streak with a 4-0-0 record against three playoff teams. They have now won nine straight games and have a record of 46-20-10 for 102 points. The Blues beat two division...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
