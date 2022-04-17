ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdyHG_0fBeRT8700

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up in a tight-checking game.

Kings coach Todd McLellan was pleased with his team's return to its defense-first form after a 9-3 loss at Colorado on Wednesday. Los Angeles blocked a season-high 26 shots.

“Felt a lot more like it should for our group,” McLellan said. “We’re not a high-scoring team. We’re comfortable in one-goal games, tight games, so it felt like we were playing the type of game we needed to play. ... Tonight was much more familiar to our group.”

Los Angeles is in a three-year playoff drought, but its chances of holding off Vegas for the third postseason spot in the Pacific Division improved earlier Saturday with Edmonton’s victory over fourth-place Vegas.

“This time of the year, we’ll celebrate a win any way we can,” McLellan said. “Ugly, from behind, some of them you might not even deserve, but we need them and we’ll take them any way we can get them.”

By beating Columbus in the evening, the Kings opened a three-point lead over the Golden Knights, who have one game in hand. Los Angeles' final five games are all against teams currently out of the playoff picture.

“Obviously, the last game, we were not satisfied, not happy,” Danault said. “So we had to bounce back, which we did right away in the game. Big two points, and every single game is going to be big until the end, so it’s a do-or-die.”

Sean Kuraly scored in the second period and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots for the Blue Jackets, who opened their three-game California road trip by losing in regulation for only the second time in six games.

“The emphasis to this game was going to be a team that was desperate and going to come out strong, and it wasn’t like it was a surprise to us,” Kuraly said. "So I guess that’s the frustrating part. Just gave them a couple that we’d like to have back, and Elvis kept us in it the whole night.”

The Jackets were formally eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day with Washington’s 8-4 victory over Montreal. Columbus has missed the postseason in two straight seasons after earning four consecutive playoff berths.

Brown scored just 1:41 after the opening faceoff, converting a pass from Blake Lizotte on a 2-on-1 rush. The former Los Angeles captain hadn't scored a goal since March 6, shortly before he missed 14 games in a monthlong injury absence.

Danault doubled the Kings' lead later in the first with a sharp setup from Viktor Arvidsson. The goal was Danault's ninth point in nine games.

“They don’t give up much,” Columbus coach Brad Larsen said. "That team, they’re a real stingy team, so you've got to fight for your ice, and you knew you were going to get their best. This is pretty much a must-win for that team. So I thought we got a little bit better, and it’s good experience for us.”

Kuraly trimmed LA's lead early in the second when Ohio native Carson Meyer elevated a setup pass from behind the net over Quick and right down onto Kuraly's stick for a goal in the center's return from a two-game injury absence.

“I did see him in the slot, but I was trying to put it off of Jonathan Quick’s back and try to score myself," said Meyer, who has three points in his first six NHL games. "But it worked out. I should have known he was going to the net anyway. He always is.”

Andreas Athanasiou returned from a 17-game absence since mid-March with an upper-body injury for the Kings.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Ducks on Sunday.

Kings: At Ducks on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Washington, CA
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
City
California, OH
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Andreas Athanasiou
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Phillip Danault
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Ap#The Los Angeles Kings#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Pacific Division#Edmonton
KTVZ

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL

Minnesota Wild Clinches a Berth in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ST. PAUL -- The National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild has clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth as a result of tonight's 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. This marks Minnesota's 12th trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in team history. The schedule for Round 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced by the NHL following the conclusion of all regular season games on Friday, April 29.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
FOX Sports

Terry, Zegras lead Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy