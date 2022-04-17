ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Last Sierra Ski Season Welcomes Snow

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFeUk_0fBeM7ij00

BOREAL MOUNTAIN (CBS13) – Sierra resorts wrapped up the winter season with one final weekend that welcomed snow!

“Old man winter was asleep for a little while and he came back for closing weekend here at boreal,” says Boreal Mountain Spokesperson, Tucker Norred.

Boreal Mountain was hit by a storm that brought avid skiers from all over.

“We’ve been watching the weather all week and it turned out to be the day,” says Gordan Shettle, who drove up with his family to Boreal Mountain from San Francisco to take their final laps of the season.

“Kids had fun we got some powder so we’re very happy,” says Shettle.

“I liked going through the powder because you can make really nice tracks. and I’m also really tired,” says his son Sylvan who was shocked to see snow in spring.

“I don’t understand since it’s spring and there’s a lot of snow today,” says Sylvan.

After a dry winter, Boreal says April has been their snowiest month.

“We have seen more snow in the month of April than January February and March combined,” says Norred, who welcomed last-minute guests, grateful they are supporting the resort after a rough couple of seasons.

“I want to support them for sure I doubled down and got a season pass,” says Shettle.

“I love snowboarding I hope these places stay open if that means me coming snowboarding I’m happy to do that,” says Snowboarder, Luke Baird.

Nearby palisades Tahoe is also celebrating one of its final winter weekends with more than a foot of snow and plenty of skiing events on Easter.

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skiing#Ski Season#Ski Resorts#Snowboarding#Boreal#Sierra
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

Winter returns: Storm warning until Wednesday

Winter seems to have finally arrived, just at the start of spring. More storm systems are stacking up, and that has the East Slopes of the Cascades (Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor, Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman) in a winter storm warning until Wednesday. We saw snowfall Saturday night...
REDMOND, OR
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
65K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy