Padres Will Try to Salvage Split of Series After Again Falling to Braves 5-2

Trent Grisham after his leaping grab to rob Brave Manny Piña of a home run. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

Trent Grisham put on a show Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Padres dropped their second straight to the Atlanta Braves, 5-2.

The 2020 Gold Glove winner chased down a deep second-inning drive, leaping at the fence in center field to steal a home run from Manny Piña.

He added his own solo homer in the eighth to draw the Padres closer, but it was not enough. Jurickson Profar had homered in the second, following an Ozzie Albies home run in the first, to tie the game at 1-1, but the Braves went ahead for good in the fourth and added to their lead in the fifth on homers by Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna.

Nick Martinez, who went five innings and gave up four runs, took the loss, while Ian Anderson notched the win.

Though the Friars exploded for 12 runs in their 2022 Petco Park debut Thursday, their bats have gone silent since, as they’ve managed only two runs in each loss to the reigning World Series champs.

“We just couldn’t string anything together and put some pressure on them where one swing of the bat could get us back in the game,” manager Bob Melvin said.

In other news, the Padres announced Saturday that they acquired pitcher Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. Wil Myers also sat out his second game due to a thumb issue, according to MLB.com.

The Padres will try to salvage a split of their four-game series with the Braves at 4:10 p.m. Sunday when Yu Darvish takes the mound. They then open a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, ahead of an off day, before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to town Friday.