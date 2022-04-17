ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres Will Try to Salvage Split of Series After Again Falling to Braves 5-2

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIMHk_0fBeLPF700
Trent Grisham after his leaping grab to rob Brave Manny Piña of a home run. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

Trent Grisham put on a show Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Padres dropped their second straight to the Atlanta Braves, 5-2.

The 2020 Gold Glove winner chased down a deep second-inning drive, leaping at the fence in center field to steal a home run from Manny Piña.

He added his own solo homer in the eighth to draw the Padres closer, but it was not enough. Jurickson Profar had homered in the second, following an Ozzie Albies home run in the first, to tie the game at 1-1, but the Braves went ahead for good in the fourth and added to their lead in the fifth on homers by Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna.

Nick Martinez, who went five innings and gave up four runs, took the loss, while Ian Anderson notched the win.

Though the Friars exploded for 12 runs in their 2022 Petco Park debut Thursday, their bats have gone silent since, as they’ve managed only two runs in each loss to the reigning World Series champs.

“We just couldn’t string anything together and put some pressure on them where one swing of the bat could get us back in the game,” manager Bob Melvin said.

In other news, the Padres announced Saturday that they acquired pitcher Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. Wil Myers also sat out his second game due to a thumb issue, according to MLB.com.

The Padres will try to salvage a split of their four-game series with the Braves at 4:10 p.m. Sunday when Yu Darvish takes the mound. They then open a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, ahead of an off day, before welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to town Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia sitting for Braves on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Eddie Rosario versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 12 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .182 batting average with a .523...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Manny Piña
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Homer
Person
Javy Guerra
MLB

Darvish back to fine form in defeating Braves

SAN DIEGO -- ﻿Yu Darvish﻿ did not allow a hit in his first start in Arizona on Opening Day. He allowed nine runs in his second start last Tuesday in San Francisco. Somewhere in between those two extremes lies the real Yu Darvish. And before Darvish was set to face the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, Padres manager Bob Melvin posited, "I tend to think he's a lot more like the first."
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Wil Myers back in right field for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres will start Wil Myers in right field for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Myers will take over in right field from Matt Beaty and will bat sixth against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo. Myers has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.1...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTSM

Chihuahuas split six-game series with Oklahoma City Dodgers

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs in an 11-batter top of the ninth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-1 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers and Chihuahuas split the six-game series. The Chihuahuas’ run came in the bottom of the sixth inning on Matthew Batten’s RBI single. Batten also had […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#Gold Glove#Mlb Com
Reuters

Phillies clobber Marlins behind Bryce Harper’s big night

Bryce Harper stole home and slugged a two-run double, leading the Philadelphia Phillies past the host Miami Marlins 10-3 on Saturday night. The Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak. Harper pulled off the heist in the first inning. Nick Castellanos started running as if to steal second. Marlins catcher Jacob...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Luke Voit batting cleanup for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres will start Luke Voit at first base for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Voit will bat cleanup and play first base in Monday's game while Eric Hosmer takes the evening off. Voit will look to hit his first homer of the season and first as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Reds aim to end skid in game against the Padres

LINE: Padres -184, Reds +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a seven-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres. San Diego has a 7-5 record overall and a 3-2 record in home games. The Padres have gone 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Shohei Ohtani's three RBIs lead Angels over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs last year, hit his first two homers of the season Friday night and followed it up with a two-run blast in the eighth inning Saturday that gave the Angels bullpen a cushion.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Padres' Eric Hosmer sitting Monday

The San Diego Padres did not include Eric Hosmer in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hosmer will catch a breather Monday night while Luke Voit takes a turn at first base and bats fourth in the order. Hosmer has gotten off to a hot start at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Beaty riding pine for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres did not list Matt Beaty as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Beaty will take the evening off while Wil Myers takes over in right field and bats sixth. Our models project Beaty for 191 more plate appearances this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves bench Monday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are holding the lefty-hitting Rosario out against the Dodgers' ace southpaw. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field in place of Rosario and hitting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
Click10.com

Chisholm leads Marlins over Phillies for series win

MIAMI – Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian...
MIAMI, FL
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy