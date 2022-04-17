ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average temperature change in every state in the last 100 years

By Nicole Caldwell Stacker
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
Alaska State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE
#Temperature
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Weather
Environment
Travel + Leisure

This National Park Was Just Named the Best for Kids, According to a New Study

America's national parks have long been a favorite for family road trips. So The Family Vacation Guide examined which of the country's 63 national parks is the most kid-friendly, looking at the number of hotels, trails, attractions, and landmarks suitable for young travelers. In its Best National Parks for Kids in the U.S. study, revealed last month, it determined that Yellowstone National Park rises to the top.
MONTANA STATE
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Above average temperatures continue

Look for mostly sunny skies and another afternoon with above average temperatures Thursday. The high downtown is expected to be 81 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Air quality will remain mostly in the good to moderate range. We are looking at a cooling trend this weekend and a chance of showers arriving […]
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

Could North Dakota’s 30 Inches of “Duck Snow” Save Your Duck Season?

A record winter snowstorm barreled through the northern plains of North Dakota this week. The storm, which dumped as much as three feet of snow in some locations across the state, shut down local travel and caused residents to shelter indoors for most of the week. But this blizzard may just be the miracle that North America’s waterfowl needed, as it could help alleviate the prolonged drought that has plagued the Prairie Pothole Region over the past few years.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Below average temperatures and some sunshine for the weekend

Sunshine returned to the region today and we’ll continue to see mostly to partly sunny skies through the weekend with below average temperatures remaining in the forecast. Saturday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 30s and highs only warming to the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with breezy conditions. Winds are expected to gust up to 25 mph.
MISSOURI STATE
The Morning Call

All but 5 Pennsylvania counties had more deaths than births last year. See how else the state’s population changed [Maps]

The U.S. Census Bureau has released numbers showing how population changed in every county and metropolitan area from April 2020 to July 2021. The numbers include estimated births, deaths, international and domestic migration. Pennsylvania had more than 13 million residents according to the 2020 Census, but, by July of 2021, the state’s population dropped to 12,964,056 people, a loss of 38,644 ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

