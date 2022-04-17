Left without food, its desperate staff had to catch fish from the sea and barbeque – After being stranded in freezing Norway for 6 weeks as the locals refused to sell it food or fuel this former KGB agent’s $85 million adventure superyacht is now headed to Malta.
Whether you are on the sanction list or not, if you are a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the consequences of war will not overlook you. Explorer superyacht Ragnar, belonging to former KGB agent Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, faced choppy waters. After being stuck in Norway five weeks ago, when local...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0