Nobull Adds a Trainer Made for Hard Court Surfaces to Its Product Range

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
The Nobull product offering continues to grow.

Available now via Nobullproject.com is the Court Trainer, a shoe built with all-direction movement on court surfaces in mind. The look is available via preorder in several colorways in both men’s and women’s sizing.

To allow for the wearer to make dynamic, multidirectional moves, Nobull equipped the Court Trainer with abrasion-resistant SuperFabric uppers, a lacing system with internal webbings for lateral and medial stability, outsoles with a herringbone tread pattern for multidirectional traction and an adjusted midsole and outsole design created to provide stability and comfort during cutting, jumping and landing. Other features include a toe bumper that allows for quick pivots and toe-drags when moving and landing in any direction, tongues with added foam for comfort and additional heel and collar padding for comfort and a secure fit.

The Nobull Court Trainer is available in three colorways — White Gum, Black Gum and Dusty Rose — and comes with a $139 price tag. The shoe is a preorder, and will be available in early May.

Another colorway, dubbed the Tropical Court Trainer, will release on April 22 in men’s and women’s sizing.

Nobull has been busy as of late adding performance looks to its product range. In February, the beloved brand of the CrossFit community debuted its Trainer+ silhouette , a training shoe focused on comfort and stability. A week before the Trainer+ reveal, Nobull added a road-ready running shoe to its range, the Runner+, a high-performance running shoe created more comfort, responsiveness and stability in mind.

