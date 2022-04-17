ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Jayy Returns With ‘Shanghai’

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nikki Jayy has teamed up with Projectbryce and Kojo for her latest single, “Shanghai.” Backed by euphoric harp loop, Nikki Jayy’s seductive vocals float weave in and out of different flows and cadences. “Come let me show you/Can’t nobody bring...

