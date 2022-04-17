ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax filing tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The deadline to file your taxes is fast approaching and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sharing some tips for last-minute filers.

While the traditional Tax Day on April 15th may have passed, there is still time to get your taxes in on time due to the Easter holiday.

“The deadline moved to Monday because of a holiday,” says Raphael Tulino with the IRS. “Any time the deadline lands on a weekend… so that’s why the deadline is moved over to the 18th.”

10 tax breaks you may qualify for this year

Last-minute filers can still get their taxes done by Monday. Tulino recommends filers should use the holiday weekend wisely.

“I would say no worries,” says Tulino. “Don’t panic. If you can get it done, get it done. If you can’t get it done, take the extension.”

Tulino says filers can also get an extension to push their deadline to October 17, if needed.

“The extension is automatic, all you have to do is apply for it. Either you send the paper form in or you just do it through software and if you have a balance due or some kind of payment, you might want to send your payment in at the same time because the payment deadline is Monday, no matter what,” the IRS employee says.

It’s also important to know that if you don’t pay by Monday, you could get slapped with penalties.

Not ready to file taxes? Here’s how to get an extension

Tulino also reminds filers to take advantage of multiple credits they may be eligible for, including the Recovery Rebate Credit, the Advanced Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

“The Earned Income Tax Credit was increased, the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit was dramatically enhanced so there’s lots of credits and things out there,” says Tulino. “There’s education credits- things like that you don’t want to miss out on.”

He also says to be wary of criminals ramping up tax scams during this time of year.

“They tend to be a little more prevalent right around now,” says Tulino. “If you’re getting a random, uninitiated email or a text or a phone call, chances are it’s a scammer. The IRS does business the old-fashioned way, and that’s through the mail. We don’t call or email or text or demand or threaten for anything like that. So heads up there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

