Tuesday will be a milestone in Luzerne County government because council is set to pick the next top manager. The chosen person will be the third non-interim manager in the county’s decade-old home rule government. Robert Lawton, the first, came here from California in January 2012 and remained manager through the end of 2015. Local resident C. David Pedri, of Butler Township, was hired as the second manager in May 2016 and announced his resignation to accept other employment at the end of May last year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO