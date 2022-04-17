Carlos Sainz: Just one of my most disappointing weekends

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly would be shocked if the Monaco Grand Prix was removed from the Formula 1 calendar as it’s an “iconic” track.The circuit has been a permanant fixture of the F1 season since 1955 but there have been calls to get rid of the street track as the qualifying order usually determines the race result. But Gasly has defended the circuit and wants it to remain on the billing.“That would be a bit of a shocker if Monaco gets taken out of the calendar,” Gasly said as per Motorsport.com. “It’s probably the most iconic race in the world.“Talking...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO